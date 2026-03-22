The Chocolatey Snack That Has Seriously Divided Costco Shoppers

While some Costco customers seem eager to return to the store to buy more, others seem put off by their texture. Of those, the issue that seems to bubble up is that the wafers are extremely dry and crumbly. While some seem willing to accept the bevvy of crumbs (some even mention eating them over the sink) and that they've "accepted it as part of the wafer lifestyle", others are put off by the brittle form factor. Still, some shoppers claim to be "obsessed," according to reviews on Costco's website, where the wafers have a middling 3.2-star rating.

Many customers had the biggest issues with the aftertaste of Rip Van Wafers. While stevia adds to the allure of this low-sugar snack for some, it does come with some drawbacks. Namely some bitterness on the back end as stevia, a plant-based natural sweetener indigenous to South America, is known to stimulate bitter taste receptors along with sweet ones. While some are willing to look past this for a wholesome hit of candy-bar-esque delight, others just can't get on board. In a review, one customer went so far as to call the wafers "​​the anti-Kit-Kat. If you pass these out at Halloween, your house is gonna get egged."

If your snack bingo card includes a healthy crunch, some silky-feeling dark chocolate, and a conservative amount of sugar, don't sleep on Rip Van Wafers on your next Costco run. Only you can decide whether you're a fan or not. And if they aren't to your taste, try the beloved Costco Caramel S'mores Clusters, or a couple tried-and-true Costco snacks, such as Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds or Chocolate Sea Salt RXBARs.