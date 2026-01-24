I Can't Get Enough Of This Chocolatey Kirkland Snack From Costco (And I'm Not The Only One)
There are many Costco products that have cult followings, but there's one that I can never resist, and it's dangerously delicious. There's something about the Kirkland Signature Caramel S'mores Clusters, aka Kirkland's version of a nostalgic treat, that makes it hard for me to stop once I pop them, and I'm not alone. Whatever the secret ingredients for ridiculously good s'mores are, these gooey yet crunchy bites seem to have them. They are packed with milk chocolate, caramel, graham crackers, and marshmallows. The treats have been on the shelves for a few years, and in that time seem to have grown a fan club. On Reddit, a number of Costco shoppers share my love for these treats. "It's really better for people to not know about them because self control is hard ... when something is that good," said one buyer.
If there's a common complaint amongst buyers of the Kirkland Signature Caramel S'mores Clusters, it's that they are hard to stop eating. It feels literally impossible to stick to the serving size of one piece, which has 100 calories and four grams of fat. "My kids BEG for these and I have to say no. One swipe of the Visa and I'm back to driving with this opened on my lap, eating them like popcorn," said another Redditor. Because these treats are incredibly indulgent and require restraint I don't have, I agree with other buyers that you probably should make them a once-in-a-while addition to your Costco haul.
Not every Costco customer is a fan
While one overarching theme about the Kirkland Signature Caramel S'mores Clusters is that they taste "too" good, making it impossible to stop eating them, if you aren't a fan of super sweet treats, these may feel like too much for you. Some Redditors on another thread said no thanks for that reason. "Too sweet for me, I'd prefer more graham cracker. I eat 1 or 2 and I am good for a few days," said a shopper. "We had a bag of these at a weekly work event and they stuck around week after week. Most people found them too sweet," added another buyer.
If you can't find these at your local Costco (I suggest you don't order them online in case they melt into one giant chunk during shipping), there are a few treats that are similar — and similarly loved. The Trader Joe's S'mores Clusters feature milk chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers — but they're missing the oomph from the caramel in Costco's treat. To me, these treats are yummy, but somehow not as addictive as the Costco version, and other buyers seem to agree. "They are great! But like others have said, Costco's are slightly better," a shopper wrote on Reddit. Ultimately, to me the Kirkland Signature Caramel S'mores Clusters are the top choice for enjoying s'mores indoors (no stove or fireplace required).