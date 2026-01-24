I Can't Get Enough Of This Chocolatey Kirkland Snack From Costco (And I'm Not The Only One)

There are many Costco products that have cult followings, but there's one that I can never resist, and it's dangerously delicious. There's something about the Kirkland Signature Caramel S'mores Clusters, aka Kirkland's version of a nostalgic treat, that makes it hard for me to stop once I pop them, and I'm not alone. Whatever the secret ingredients for ridiculously good s'mores are, these gooey yet crunchy bites seem to have them. They are packed with milk chocolate, caramel, graham crackers, and marshmallows. The treats have been on the shelves for a few years, and in that time seem to have grown a fan club. On Reddit, a number of Costco shoppers share my love for these treats. "It's really better for people to not know about them because self control is hard ... when something is that good," said one buyer.

If there's a common complaint amongst buyers of the Kirkland Signature Caramel S'mores Clusters, it's that they are hard to stop eating. It feels literally impossible to stick to the serving size of one piece, which has 100 calories and four grams of fat. "My kids BEG for these and I have to say no. One swipe of the Visa and I'm back to driving with this opened on my lap, eating them like popcorn," said another Redditor. Because these treats are incredibly indulgent and require restraint I don't have, I agree with other buyers that you probably should make them a once-in-a-while addition to your Costco haul.