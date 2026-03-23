Ditch The Pricey House Plants: Grow Your Own Using An Old Sweet Potato

Houseplants can be a beautiful addition to any home, but they can also be expensive to purchase and finicky to maintain — unless, of course, you turn to the almighty sweet potato. Bonus points if you have an old sweet potato already sprouting vines and roots in the back of your pantry, since they're one of those kitchen scraps you can easily plant and regrow. Instead of throwing it away, you can cultivate it into a beautiful, fast-growing vine with delicate, heart-shaped leaves. Young leaves are bright green, while mature leaves develop a lovely dusky purple hue.

If you only know sweet potatoes as a delicious side dish drizzled with chili crisp or an interesting alternative to topping off your shepherd's pie, don't worry — this process is ridiculously easy. All you really need to make this work is an organic sweet potato, a container, water, and toothpicks. It's important that the sweet potato is organic, as non-organic ones are sometimes coated in chemicals to prevent sprouting. Simply push the toothpicks into the middle of the sweet potato and set it into a clear glass mason jar or vase filled with water, ensuring most of the bottom half is submerged.

The container doesn't technically have to be clear, but this allows you to watch the roots grow and monitor for things like mold growth. Set the sweet potato in a warm window that gets lots of bright, indirect sunlight, changing the water every three days or so to keep the roots healthy.