Boring Sweet Potatoes? Take The Dud Out Of Your Spud With A Spicy, Crunchy Topping
Previously mostly relegated to the edges of holiday tables under a pillowy blanket of marshmallows or candied in a sea of brown sugar, sweet potatoes finally took center stage in the last few decades as part of the Y2K era's characterization of the tuber as healthier option than standard potatoes. Though we've since realized that white potatoes sometimes outstrip sweet ones when it comes to certain types of nutrient density, these tasty orange spuds have cemented themselves as a staple in the American diet — both in sweet and savory applications.
If you're looking for a way to literally spice up boring sweet potatoes and just can't stand the thought of eating another cinnamon-dusted bite, chili crisp might be the answer you're craving. There are lots of deliciously unexpected ways to use chili crisp oil, which is exactly what it sounds like — oil infused with crispy little slivers of garlic, onions, and spicy peppers, giving it a craveably crunchy texture to compliment its nuanced, zesty flavor. It's the perfect topper for sweet potatoes because the piquant kick tames sweet potatoes' sugary flavor while the tuber's caramel sweetness softens the sharp spice into a soft, mellow heat.
Pairing them together can also be as ridiculously simple as spooning some of the chili crisp over roasted sweet potatoes or drizzling it into the soft, velvety flesh of a baked spud, along with a bit of crumbled feta and a squeeze of lime to round out the flavors. Be sure to serve it with a hearty main dish like sticky soy steak bites, grilled salmon, or perfectly browned, plant-based cauliflower "steak."
Balancing spicy and sweet for a side you'll make on repeat
Chili crisp is so crunchy and delicious that it's easy to overload your sweet potato with spice and drown out all the earthy, caramelized nuances of the potato itself, meaning balance is key. Since chili crisp is the perfect condiment for savory oatmeal, fish tacos, or ordinary grilled chicken, there are plenty of ways to use up leftovers once you run out of sweet potatoes. In the meantime, be fairly light-handed when adding chili crisp to the potatoes until you find the right balance of sweet and spicy for your personal preferences and palate.
If you end up using a little too much chili crisp, you can always balance flavors out with a drizzle of maple syrup or honey to reawaken the potato's sweetness. A splash of acid will also soften heat, and plenty of citrus flavors pair beautifully with sweet potatoes. Lemon and lime are givens, bringing a tropical freshness to your dish, while orange juice adds the nostalgic undertone of candied sweet potatoes.
There's also a luscious, often overlooked sweet potato cooking method that's perfect for effortlessly infusing them with flavor and spice. The fondant potato technique (also known as melting the potatoes) may not be very well-known, but it should be. Melting your sweet potatoes calls for blending chili crisp with a handful of other mouthwatering flavors and slow-roasting thick rounds of sweet potato in them until all the liquid is absorbed to create a beautifully silky, tender, perfectly spiced bite.