Even Filet-O-Fish Fans Say This Fast Food Chain's Fish Sandwich Is Hard To Beat
The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is a popular fish sandwich with its own dedicated fan base. Yet, there are diners that have been looking at fish sandwiches from other restaurant chains to see if there's a tastier option. Many of them have discovered an alternative fish sandwich they say is far better.
It turns out that Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, usually recognized for its tasty, juicy fried chicken, makes a stellar fish sandwich. The Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich costs about $5.99 as a standalone, and is also available as a combo with one or two sides and a drink. The sandwich comes on a generous, buttery brioche bun and is topped with tangy, barrel-cured pickles and classic tartar sauce. Popeyes also offers a Spicy Flounder Fish Sandwich; the only difference between the sandwiches is the use of spicy spread instead of tartar sauce. However, you can add tartar sauce to the spicy version if you crave both the heat and that tartar-sauce tang. If you're wondering about the fish Popeyes uses in its fish sandwich, it's made with an Alaskan flounder fillet that's big and meaty, with one reviewer on TikTok noting that the juicy, ample serving of fish is partly why the Popeyes Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich is so good.
The breading on Popeyes fish sandwich is unique; it's crunchy, with a spicy flavor that one TikTok reviewer said complements the flavor of the spicy sauce. The crunchy breading is made with a Louisiana seasoning mix that contributes to the spiciness. Many of the restaurant's signature Louisiana-style ingredients are made by a company that supplies Popeyes with almost everything, including its batters and breading, and is conveniently founded by the restaurant chain's original creator.
The difference between the Filet-O-Fish and Popeyes fish sandwich
There are a few differences between these sandwiches that make them so distinct. Some reviewers said they still enjoy the classic Filet-O-Fish, but on Reddit, a reviewer comments that it's a little bland in comparison, along with a less flavorful breaded coating and a bun that's a bit generic. That's not surprising, as the Filet-O-Fish is one of the cheapest fast-food fish sandwiches. One TikTok reviewer, @torontofoodguide, compared the two sandwiches, noting that the cheese is less than ample, and the size of the Filet-O-Fish is too small for the price, which they reported as $6.77 CAD (about $5 U.S. dollars) at their location.
The Filet-O-Fish is available year-round, while Popeyes only serves the Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich during the Lenten season. Fast-food fish sandwiches are a staple at this time, with numerous fast food restaurants offering a fish sandwich during Lent. While there are a variety of opinions on the best ones, there are still diners who love and prefer the Filet-O-Fish. To be fair, some customers might enjoy the comforting simplicity of the sandwich. Perhaps the year-round availability has also contributed to the Filet-O-Fish popularity, as customers who like it keep coming back. That being said, Instagram user @lex.loves admitted, "If we're judging on sandwich alone, then I think Popeyes wins. But the Filet-O-Fish will always have my heart."