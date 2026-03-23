Even Filet-O-Fish Fans Say This Fast Food Chain's Fish Sandwich Is Hard To Beat

The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is a popular fish sandwich with its own dedicated fan base. Yet, there are diners that have been looking at fish sandwiches from other restaurant chains to see if there's a tastier option. Many of them have discovered an alternative fish sandwich they say is far better.

It turns out that Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, usually recognized for its tasty, juicy fried chicken, makes a stellar fish sandwich. The Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich costs about $5.99 as a standalone, and is also available as a combo with one or two sides and a drink. The sandwich comes on a generous, buttery brioche bun and is topped with tangy, barrel-cured pickles and classic tartar sauce. Popeyes also offers a Spicy Flounder Fish Sandwich; the only difference between the sandwiches is the use of spicy spread instead of tartar sauce. However, you can add tartar sauce to the spicy version if you crave both the heat and that tartar-sauce tang. If you're wondering about the fish Popeyes uses in its fish sandwich, it's made with an Alaskan flounder fillet that's big and meaty, with one reviewer on TikTok noting that the juicy, ample serving of fish is partly why the Popeyes Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich is so good.

The breading on Popeyes fish sandwich is unique; it's crunchy, with a spicy flavor that one TikTok reviewer said complements the flavor of the spicy sauce. The crunchy breading is made with a Louisiana seasoning mix that contributes to the spiciness. Many of the restaurant's signature Louisiana-style ingredients are made by a company that supplies Popeyes with almost everything, including its batters and breading, and is conveniently founded by the restaurant chain's original creator.