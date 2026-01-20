This Simple And Affordable Vegetable Bulks Up Dishes And Takes To Big Flavors With Ease

Vegetables are a core part of our diets, and the fact that there are so many to choose from is mind boggling, bordering on overwhelming. They fill every role from the star of the meal to support cast when it comes to balancing out a menu, but if you are looking for a veggie that can bulk up any dish, look no further than the humble cabbage. Not only is this ingredient affordable (prices typically average between 38 cents to $1.70 per pound), but it can take on big flavors like a pro without getting lost in the mix.

Cabbage has a reputation for being, well, a bit boring. But considering it's been around for thousands of years and shows up in the cuisine of just about every culture, that description doesn't do it justice. By itself in the raw, cabbage is crunchy and refreshing, with a mild flavor that some would call slightly bitter or peppery. But cooked, it develops a soft texture and delicate sweetness that perfectly pairs with other ingredients, like ground meat — hence the popularity of dishes like stuffed cabbage rolls, or pigs in a blanket as some call it.

Recipes that feature cabbage run the gamut, from a basic side dish that shines with simple ingredients like butter, salt, and pepper to a complex mixture of ingredients and flavors in dishes like spicy kimchi. This diverse range of choices is a testament to the vegetable's adaptability to different flavors and cooking techniques, making it a star of the culinary world.