The Girl Scout Cookie Dupe You Need To Pick Up At Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree has a reputation for making dupes that are deliciously close to the originals, whether it's the Red Lobster biscuit mix dupe or a Special K berry-flavored breakfast snack dupe. This budget grocery store makes it easier for shoppers to stock up on cheaper versions of their most-loved treats, including the Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies. According to reviewers online, these dupes also don't disappoint.
In a Reddit thread, most commenters believe that the taste of the knock-offs is identical or very similar to the Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies. One shopper jokingly tries to gatekeep the find, writing, "Nonono, don't tell everyone my secret!" Others who are long-term fans of Girl Scout cookies admit that they're pretty tasty dupes. The taste and texture of the cookies are said to be extremely similar, which is the most consistent positive review. However, not every shopper feels this way. In the Reddit thread, one reviewer feels that the actual Girl Scout cookies have a waxier texture and stronger mint flavor than these dupes, though they still enjoyed the cookie.
The 4.6-star rating on the Dollar Tree website is another indication that the snacks are well-received. Whether used to bolster up a much-needed care package or added to the snack rotation, the Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies are turning heads for those browsing the Dollar Tree aisles.
Differences between the Dollar Tree and Girl Scout cookies
The Girl Scout Thin Mints are pretty iconic, so much so that the Thin Mints came in second in our ranking of Girl Scout cookies. But Dollar Tree's dupe is a big contender for those with lower budgets. The Dollar Tree version is significantly more affordable at $1.25 a box, while Girl Scout cookie boxes cost around $6. Appearance-wise, there is a slight difference: the Girl Scout cookies have a thicker, rounder edge compared to the Dollar Tree dupes, which are thinner.
Some fans are raising eyebrows at how similar-tasting the cookies are, and more than one suspicious Redditor speculates that the two are made by the same company. One commenter even looked into the location of the factories that make each of the cookies to figure out if they're the same snack. While Oven Baked is the private brand for Dollar Tree, Interbake Foods makes the Dollar Tree cookies and also operates ABC Bakers, which is responsible for making the Girl Scout cookies; this, perhaps, explains the similarities. If you do end up bagging the Dollar Tree fudge mint cookies, one way to enjoy them — besides straight from the package — is to leave them in the freezer for extra crunch, or dip them in whipped topping to add a creamy note.