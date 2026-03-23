The Girl Scout Cookie Dupe You Need To Pick Up At Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree has a reputation for making dupes that are deliciously close to the originals, whether it's the Red Lobster biscuit mix dupe or a Special K berry-flavored breakfast snack dupe. This budget grocery store makes it easier for shoppers to stock up on cheaper versions of their most-loved treats, including the Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies. According to reviewers online, these dupes also don't disappoint.

In a Reddit thread, most commenters believe that the taste of the knock-offs is identical or very similar to the Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies. One shopper jokingly tries to gatekeep the find, writing, "Nonono, don't tell everyone my secret!" Others who are long-term fans of Girl Scout cookies admit that they're pretty tasty dupes. The taste and texture of the cookies are said to be extremely similar, which is the most consistent positive review. However, not every shopper feels this way. In the Reddit thread, one reviewer feels that the actual Girl Scout cookies have a waxier texture and stronger mint flavor than these dupes, though they still enjoyed the cookie.

The 4.6-star rating on the Dollar Tree website is another indication that the snacks are well-received. Whether used to bolster up a much-needed care package or added to the snack rotation, the Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies are turning heads for those browsing the Dollar Tree aisles.