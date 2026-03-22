Store-Bought Pot Pie Crust Tastes Better With This Simple Seasoning Trick
There's nothing like a quick and convenient store-bought pie crust to help bring your baked goods up to standard. It's always worth making the most of a store-bought pie crust whether you're an expert pie-maker or a newbie in the game. Unfortunately, just because store-bought pie crusts offer convenience, they don't always guarantee a strong flavor. One of the simplest and most effective ways to usher in a fuller taste is to season the pie crust top with two common seasoning mixes: onion and garlic powder seasoning.
Even while there are certain pot pie crusts worth avoiding completely, there is always a way to salvage a bland-tasting or low-quality pot pie crust. With both onion and garlic being aromatics, a sprinkling over the pie top before baking it is a great way to usher in more flavor in the pie. This seasoning solution offers two classic taste-enhancing ingredients that pair well with most savory dishes, meaning it is versatile enough to complement whatever the pie filling is. In order for the seasonings to stick to the pie, the best adhesive to use would be a fat source like olive oil, melted butter, or egg wash. You can apply this using a pastry brush. This is a way to ensure the seasoning endures through the baking process so it can be enjoyed once the pie comes fresh out of the oven.
Ways to improve the taste of your store-bought pie crust using seasonings
Given that garlic and onion powder are two staples which are usually found in most people's pantries, this tends to be a fuss-free way to ramp up the taste factor in the homemade pie. The best way to properly distribute the flavor is by measuring and mixing the seasonings in a bowl and utilizing a sieve to evenly distribute the seasoning mix.
Black pepper and salt are other useful spices to add for basic taste enhancements for the oniony and garlicky flavors to shine through. Other herbs to use to zhuzh up the flavor include dried herbs like thyme or chives. While notably herbaceous, chives are mildly oniony and thyme is earthy, which makes for a more complex taste. Garlic also pairs well with smoked paprika for a subtle and gentle smokiness that will also offer a slight reddish color to the pie top. Onion powder complements the blend with its slightly sweeter and more pungent taste. If you're a lover of the combination of flavors that could bring your pot pie to life, consider making your own seasoning blend to sprinkle over the pot pie.