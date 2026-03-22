Store-Bought Pot Pie Crust Tastes Better With This Simple Seasoning Trick

There's nothing like a quick and convenient store-bought pie crust to help bring your baked goods up to standard. It's always worth making the most of a store-bought pie crust whether you're an expert pie-maker or a newbie in the game. Unfortunately, just because store-bought pie crusts offer convenience, they don't always guarantee a strong flavor. One of the simplest and most effective ways to usher in a fuller taste is to season the pie crust top with two common seasoning mixes: onion and garlic powder seasoning.

Even while there are certain pot pie crusts worth avoiding completely, there is always a way to salvage a bland-tasting or low-quality pot pie crust. With both onion and garlic being aromatics, a sprinkling over the pie top before baking it is a great way to usher in more flavor in the pie. This seasoning solution offers two classic taste-enhancing ingredients that pair well with most savory dishes, meaning it is versatile enough to complement whatever the pie filling is. In order for the seasonings to stick to the pie, the best adhesive to use would be a fat source like olive oil, melted butter, or egg wash. You can apply this using a pastry brush. This is a way to ensure the seasoning endures through the baking process so it can be enjoyed once the pie comes fresh out of the oven.