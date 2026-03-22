Not Oil Or Butter: Fry Your Burger In This Fat For Ultimate Flavor

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Pan frying a burger is an easy and efficient way to get a juicy, tasty burger in a hurry, especially if you skip the oil or butter and go for duck fat instead. Making a good burger isn't just about selecting the best beef for your burgers – you've also got to choose a good cooking fat. There are many to choose from, each with its own best uses, but duck fat provides a whole new level of incredible flavor.

Duck fat is known for its distinctively rich, savory flavor, a characteristic that comes from its high level of monounsaturated fatty acids. Although it's animal-based, it's low in saturated fats, which makes it a healthier choice for a compared to other animal-based products like butter.

It's also a great option for frying as it gives food a crispy, evenly browned surface without drying out the meat. To fry burger patties using duck fat, start by heating it in a pan until it melts. Arrange your patties so that they're completely flat in the pan to ensure the entire patty gets the benefit of the duck fat treatment – a burger press is a great tool for this. You can also fold some into the meat when forming the patties so its rich flavor gets mixed all through the burger and the meat gets a beautiful sear on it. Pro tip: When you've finished frying up your patties, stick the buns in the pan to get a tasty toast in the leftover duck fat.