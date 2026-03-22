Not Oil Or Butter: Fry Your Burger In This Fat For Ultimate Flavor
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Pan frying a burger is an easy and efficient way to get a juicy, tasty burger in a hurry, especially if you skip the oil or butter and go for duck fat instead. Making a good burger isn't just about selecting the best beef for your burgers – you've also got to choose a good cooking fat. There are many to choose from, each with its own best uses, but duck fat provides a whole new level of incredible flavor.
Duck fat is known for its distinctively rich, savory flavor, a characteristic that comes from its high level of monounsaturated fatty acids. Although it's animal-based, it's low in saturated fats, which makes it a healthier choice for a compared to other animal-based products like butter.
It's also a great option for frying as it gives food a crispy, evenly browned surface without drying out the meat. To fry burger patties using duck fat, start by heating it in a pan until it melts. Arrange your patties so that they're completely flat in the pan to ensure the entire patty gets the benefit of the duck fat treatment – a burger press is a great tool for this. You can also fold some into the meat when forming the patties so its rich flavor gets mixed all through the burger and the meat gets a beautiful sear on it. Pro tip: When you've finished frying up your patties, stick the buns in the pan to get a tasty toast in the leftover duck fat.
Duck fat is a culinary powerhouse
Duck fat comes from rendering the thick fat cap from the meat of a duck. It's typically sold in jars or tubs and is spreadable at room temperature, though it also comes in a spray version. This animal product can be used in some pretty creative ways. There's even an unexpected duck fat and bourbon cocktail that works by elevating both the flavor and the mouthfeel of the alcohol.
This rich fat also has a relatively high smoke point of 375 degrees Fahrenheit. So, while it is busy imparting delicious flavor into your food, it isn't breaking down as it cooks. Many grocery stores carry duck fat, or you can easily order it online. While it's more expensive compared to other commonly used fats, you can reuse it multiple times. Simply let it cool after you're done cooking with it and strain it through a piece of cheesecloth to remove any leftover food particles. It can be stored in the fridge for months, or until its aroma starts to degrade.