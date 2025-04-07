Duck Fat And Bourbon Come Together For A Flavorful 2-Ingredient Cocktail Base
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Duck fat isn't necessarily the first thing that comes to mind when you think about the sweet and spicy notes of a classic glass of bourbon. But, there's a new technique coming up in the bartending world that uses animal and vegetable fats, like duck fat, to bring out subtle flavors and enhance the mouthfeel of a good glass of liquor. The technique is called fat-washing, and it's a perfect way to put a velvety twist on your bourbon cocktail.
Fat-washed bourbon is smoother than its unwashed version, silkier with a slightly thicker texture that adds a luscious layer to your cocktails. It doesn't leave a film of fat in the whiskey like you'd think; instead, the process adds a light, smooth feel to the booze that'll make cocktails shine. And it's not that difficult to enjoy an upgraded bourbon cocktail from the comfort of your own home.
Bartenders use many types of fat to fat-wash cocktails — you can even make a vegetarian fat-washed bourbon cocktail – but duck fat is one addition that really brings bourbon to life. Duck fat is delicately rich and savory, with a gentler blend of flavors than some other animal fats. It creates a smooth, rich texture that deepens the caramel, vanilla, and oak notes in bourbon, making it sing a sweeter tune and elevating every kind of cocktail, from a classic old fashioned to a sweet New Orleans Sazerac.
How to make duck fat-washed bourbon at home
The first step in duck fat-washing your bourbon is obtaining your duck fat. You could make your own by rendering it from duck skin and fat. Alternatively, you can buy Epic Rendered Duck Fat, or any other brand, in a jar just like coconut oil or bacon grease. It's a little pricier than other types of oils and fats, but it'll be worth it when you find success with your first batch of bourbon that's fat-washed with this decadent ingredient. The process is easy to do at home and doesn't require too many extra tools to get the job done.
You'll have to make your fat-washed bourbon ahead of when you plan to mix up some duck fat-washed bourbon cocktails; it takes some time for the fat to do its magic in the whiskey. Start by adding duck fat and bourbon to a wide-mouth mason jar, and shake it up really well. Leave it out for 12 hours, shaking occasionally, then pop the whole thing in the freezer overnight. The next morning, the fat will have solidified on the top surface — scoop as much of this out as you can, then strain the rest through some cheesecloth or a strainer. Your final step to ensure all the solids are gone is to pour the whiskey through a coffee filter before adding it back to the bottle. And with that, you'll end up with beautifully-textured, duck fat-washed bourbon for your next cocktail.