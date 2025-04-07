Duck Fat And Bourbon Come Together For A Flavorful 2-Ingredient Cocktail Base

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Duck fat isn't necessarily the first thing that comes to mind when you think about the sweet and spicy notes of a classic glass of bourbon. But, there's a new technique coming up in the bartending world that uses animal and vegetable fats, like duck fat, to bring out subtle flavors and enhance the mouthfeel of a good glass of liquor. The technique is called fat-washing, and it's a perfect way to put a velvety twist on your bourbon cocktail.

Fat-washed bourbon is smoother than its unwashed version, silkier with a slightly thicker texture that adds a luscious layer to your cocktails. It doesn't leave a film of fat in the whiskey like you'd think; instead, the process adds a light, smooth feel to the booze that'll make cocktails shine. And it's not that difficult to enjoy an upgraded bourbon cocktail from the comfort of your own home.

Bartenders use many types of fat to fat-wash cocktails — you can even make a vegetarian fat-washed bourbon cocktail – but duck fat is one addition that really brings bourbon to life. Duck fat is delicately rich and savory, with a gentler blend of flavors than some other animal fats. It creates a smooth, rich texture that deepens the caramel, vanilla, and oak notes in bourbon, making it sing a sweeter tune and elevating every kind of cocktail, from a classic old fashioned to a sweet New Orleans Sazerac.