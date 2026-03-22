Why Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed Donut Didn't Come Close To First In Our Ranking

A side-by-side taste test is an excellent way to challenge assumptions — while having a little fun. When Chowhound ranked every Krispy Kreme donut, we assumed that the original glazed flavor would rise to the top. Surprisingly, it came in mid-pack, overshadowed by more flavorful options like the original glazed filled with raspberry or lemon curd.

Now, Krispy Kreme has arguably built its reputation on its original glazed donuts. And while it may not be true that stores give out free glazed donuts every time the "Hot Now" light is on, the company does run occasional promotions involving free glazed donuts, and they are heavily featured in the Krispy Kreme rewards program. (Which is also a great way to get a free Krispy Kreme donut on your birthday!)

Nevertheless, recent changes at the company may signal a decline in quality, at least when it comes to the original glazed. Chowhound's Krispy Kreme taste test was inspired by the company's decision to add new donuts to its permanent lineup — coinciding with a renewed focus on Krispy Kreme kiosks at third-party retailers rather than dedicated Krispy Kreme stores. And while a kiosk at your closest Target or gas station may sound like a convenient way to satisfy your Krispy Kreme craving, the trade-off is freshness. This is exactly why the original glazed only placed No. 8 out of 13 in the ranking. The donut wasn't fresh when we found it, and the freshness factor makes a huge difference when it comes to these pastries.