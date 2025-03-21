Organic Vs Grass-Fed Beef: What's The Difference?

Your grocery store meat aisle can sometimes seem a bit overwhelming with the multiplicity of food labels on items like packages of beef. Terms like organic and grass fed are but a few of the various designations you might find. And if you're wondering what the difference is between these two labels, there are a few and they revolve, in part, around what the cattle ate before they arrived on the grocery shelf. At the most basic level, the label grass-fed beef means the cattle were raised on grass and other natural forages.

Unlike the grass-fed term, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) certifies the organic beef designation. As part of the USDA's requirements, a portion of the cattle's diet must include organic pasture (grass) but can also include other organic food sources like grain. In the food world, organic means a product has been grown without the use of most synthetic fertilizers and pesticides and isn't genetically modified. For cattle, that also means they have been raised without antibiotics or growth hormones.

And there are also differences in how these two diets affect the beef. A fully grass-fed diet tends to result in leaner meat with an earthy taste while organic beef that was also grain fed tends to be more marbled with a milder flavor. Let's dive a little deeper into the differences — and similarities — between grass fed and organic.