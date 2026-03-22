For Crunchy Chicken Fried Steak, Never Forget The Double Dip Method
For those who have never had chicken fried steak, this is an old-school steak dish that everyone used to love. While you've probably heard of chicken-fried chicken and country gravy — fried steak is another crunchy, uniquely Southern dish. It is essentially steak cutlets that have been dredged through egg and flour and then fried but can be made even tastier with the double-dip method.
In order to achieve the best result, there are a few steps to the double dredging method. Start with three dishes, two of which should contain your seasoned flour, while the other is for your lightly beaten, also seasoned, eggs. Some opt for self-rising flour as it can create a more pronounced crunch. It's also advised to add milk to your eggs to thicken the mixture up. This step can help with flour retention and lead to an overall crispier result. Chicken fried steak emulates fried chicken, so you won't be worrying about internal temperature here (expect medium-well to well-done).
Once your ingredients are assembled, flatten your steak (¼- to ⅛-inch thickness) and coat it with flour. After this initial layer, dredge it through your egg mixture and into a second layer of flour for maximum crust. One Redditor recommended one dip into eggs, then flour, a second egg dredge, and making sure to finish with a final dip in flour. This multiple-dip method will ensure an evenly coated surface and extra crunch.
How to make chicken fried steak
There are many methods to achieve chicken fried steak, so feel free to adjust it to fit your preference. After you've coated your steaks in flour and egg, it's time to get cooking. One method is to deep fry your steaks. If you go this route, avoid these deep frying mistakes. And when deep frying, it's important to use a neutral, cost-effective cooking oil, like vegetable or canola oil.
Alternatively, you can use an air fryer, which is a great option if you're making this meal for one (saves cleanup and ingredients). Some choose to pan fry the steaks by using a small amount of oil over medium heat. For this method, use vegetable oil or bacon drippings, though some commenters on Facebook recommended beef tallow or lard. It's worth considering pan frying your steaks as this makes for an easier transition to making the gravy when you're done cooking. Regardless of the method you choose, don't crowd the steaks. This ensures they come out evenly cooked and equally crispy.
After you've cooked your chicken fried steak, place it on a cooling rack. Avoid resting the protein on a flat plate or serving dish, as they risk becoming soggy (or over-saturated in oil drippings). You may also want to consider pre-heating your oven to a low temperature to rest your steaks by placing the cooling rack inside the oven, so it stays warm and crispy until you're ready. Then serve with gravy and veggies of your choice.