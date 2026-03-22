For Crunchy Chicken Fried Steak, Never Forget The Double Dip Method

For those who have never had chicken fried steak, this is an old-school steak dish that everyone used to love. While you've probably heard of chicken-fried chicken and country gravy — fried steak is another crunchy, uniquely Southern dish. It is essentially steak cutlets that have been dredged through egg and flour and then fried but can be made even tastier with the double-dip method.

In order to achieve the best result, there are a few steps to the double dredging method. Start with three dishes, two of which should contain your seasoned flour, while the other is for your lightly beaten, also seasoned, eggs. Some opt for self-rising flour as it can create a more pronounced crunch. It's also advised to add milk to your eggs to thicken the mixture up. This step can help with flour retention and lead to an overall crispier result. Chicken fried steak emulates fried chicken, so you won't be worrying about internal temperature here (expect medium-well to well-done).

Once your ingredients are assembled, flatten your steak (¼- to ⅛-inch thickness) and coat it with flour. After this initial layer, dredge it through your egg mixture and into a second layer of flour for maximum crust. One Redditor recommended one dip into eggs, then flour, a second egg dredge, and making sure to finish with a final dip in flour. This multiple-dip method will ensure an evenly coated surface and extra crunch.