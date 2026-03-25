The World's Largest Truck Stop Has Served Over 23 Million Eggs (And Counting)

The (self-proclaimed) world's largest truck stop, Iowa 80, has been referred to as Disneyland for truckers. Located in eastern Iowa on Interstate 80 near Walcott, it does seem to have everything a professional truck driver might need or want, whether it's a hot shower, a haircut, even dental work, plus there's a movie theater, workout room, and food — lots and lots of food. From Taco Bell to the family-owned Iowa 80 Kitchen, the massive travel center has six different restaurants on its sprawling 225-acre property that includes a 125,000-square-foot main building. It's been serving food 24 hours a day, 365 days a year since it opened its door in 1964.

This all helps to explain how the Iowa 80 Kitchen has managed to serve more than 23 million eggs (so far). Perhaps it also has something to do with the fact Iowa produces the most eggs in the U.S. With a 50-foot breakfast buffet, an omelet bar, and breakfast dishes available any time day or night, you can see where all those eggs go. They go into the bellies of the 6,000 customers a day, many of them truckers who fill the 900 parking spots set aside just for big rigs. This place makes the world's largest Buc-ee's, which stands at around 75,000 square feet, look like a mini-mart.