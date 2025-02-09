Which State Produces The Most Eggs?

Eggs are an essential component of basic bakes, hearty breakfasts and the curried deviled eggs topped with pickled carrots starring on your buffet table. In the United States, however, the egg market is taking a hit, which can largely be attributed to the spread of avian flu. As egg production dwindles, grocery stores are seeing record-breaking price tags hitting cartons. Eggs are a crucial facet of American agriculture, but a few Midwest states top the charts. Just as one state makes 88% of the butter in the U.S., some regions are more conducive to the egg industry than others. Iowa, Indiana and Ohio boast the highest egg output, with Iowa topping the leaderboard.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. produces more poultry than any country. The United States is also is a leading producer of eggs — next to China, India, Mexico, and Japan — and in 2019, reached more than 13 billion eggs, per the USDA.