The Buttery Bun Trick That Makes Your Burger 10 Times Better
If you've been feeling like your cheeseburger could need a little boost lately, there's a simple yet innovative way to lock in extra flavor and crunch. You can use your burger buns a little differently than you normally would, and incorporate a healthy helping of butter for toasting. Simply grill your burger buns in butter and flip them so that the rounded side faces the burger and the flat, crispy side faces outward. This inverted bun trick will create a cheeseburger version of a classic grilled cheese, and present a new edge to complement your burger toppings. Instead of biting into soft bread, you'll get a nice, crunchy texture that adds some variation to this meal.
To craft this dish, you'll need all your standard burger essentials and generously buttered burger buns. If you plan to incorporate bacon into your burgers, you'll want to start with this step first. Follow with your beef patties for maximum flavor, and make sure to take your burger meat to the next level with this one-ingredient glaze. Next, keep your buns on the heat until each side is toasted after being coated in butter, and flip them to even crispiness. This way, you avoid sogginess and ensure the best texture and flavor payoff.
How to make the most of your buttery burger
When you get started making a burger with inverted buns, don't forget these nine tips for the crispiest grilled cheese you've ever had. For example, using a nonstick pan to aid in the toasting process. This will help ensure any cheese that melts doesn't stick to the pan and cause any burnt edges. Similar to how you'd make a grilled cheese, your cheese of choice should be placed atop the burger patty to melt properly. You can do this after the patty has cooked, or place it atop the beef as it cooks down on the grill.
A grilled cheese burger is up to your personal preference, so experiment as you go. If plain butter isn't enough excitement for this dish, you may consider making your own tangy garlic butter to toast the buns in. This butter can come together very simply with ingredients you already have at home. At its most basic, you'll only need butter, minced garlic, and fresh herbs (like parsley), though you can add other seasonings to taste (like salt and pepper).
You can also take this meal to the next level by making a homemade burger sauce. If you don't have time to whip it up yourself, there are many great condiments you can snag from the shelf of your local supermarket. Regardless of how you prepare the toppings, your burger is sure to stand out with its new buttery bun technique.