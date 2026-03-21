The Buttery Bun Trick That Makes Your Burger 10 Times Better

When you get started making a burger with inverted buns, don't forget these nine tips for the crispiest grilled cheese you've ever had. For example, using a nonstick pan to aid in the toasting process. This will help ensure any cheese that melts doesn't stick to the pan and cause any burnt edges. Similar to how you'd make a grilled cheese, your cheese of choice should be placed atop the burger patty to melt properly. You can do this after the patty has cooked, or place it atop the beef as it cooks down on the grill.

A grilled cheese burger is up to your personal preference, so experiment as you go. If plain butter isn't enough excitement for this dish, you may consider making your own tangy garlic butter to toast the buns in. This butter can come together very simply with ingredients you already have at home. At its most basic, you'll only need butter, minced garlic, and fresh herbs (like parsley), though you can add other seasonings to taste (like salt and pepper).

You can also take this meal to the next level by making a homemade burger sauce. If you don't have time to whip it up yourself, there are many great condiments you can snag from the shelf of your local supermarket. Regardless of how you prepare the toppings, your burger is sure to stand out with its new buttery bun technique.