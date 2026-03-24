The Frozen Potato Giant Behind Checkers' Beloved Grocery Store Fries

Making delicious frozen fries at home starts with using the best products. Checkers is one of the best quality fries you can buy in a grocery store, ranking on top in our taste-test ranking of store-bought frozen fries. If you're a fan, you might be curious about which company makes these seasoned delights, and how it gets the best out of its potatoes.

Lamb Weston makes Checkers & Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries and other varieties of store-bought frozen potato and vegetable products. Lamb Weston introduced its line of Checkers & Rally's frozen fries in 2005, and the partnership with Lamb Weston has been one of Checkers & Rally's most successful licensing agreements. It has even led to new product lines, including Waffle Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Onion Rings and Cheesy Potato Bites. Lamb Weston says it has "a passion for potatoes," embodied by people whose "single minded passion and expertise fuels our pursuit for potato perfection." To develop the tastiest potatoes, the company grows potatoes on its own Pacific Northwest farmland, an area known for high-quality potatoes, and shares the science and knowledge gained from its endeavors with grower partners around the world so they can make the best products.