The Frozen Potato Giant Behind Checkers' Beloved Grocery Store Fries
Making delicious frozen fries at home starts with using the best products. Checkers is one of the best quality fries you can buy in a grocery store, ranking on top in our taste-test ranking of store-bought frozen fries. If you're a fan, you might be curious about which company makes these seasoned delights, and how it gets the best out of its potatoes.
Lamb Weston makes Checkers & Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries and other varieties of store-bought frozen potato and vegetable products. Lamb Weston introduced its line of Checkers & Rally's frozen fries in 2005, and the partnership with Lamb Weston has been one of Checkers & Rally's most successful licensing agreements. It has even led to new product lines, including Waffle Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Onion Rings and Cheesy Potato Bites. Lamb Weston says it has "a passion for potatoes," embodied by people whose "single minded passion and expertise fuels our pursuit for potato perfection." To develop the tastiest potatoes, the company grows potatoes on its own Pacific Northwest farmland, an area known for high-quality potatoes, and shares the science and knowledge gained from its endeavors with grower partners around the world so they can make the best products.
What's special about Checkers store-bought fries
If you haven't tried store-bought Checkers Famous Seasoned Fries, reviewers on Reddit say they taste well-seasoned and crunchy, just like the restaurant fries. If you enjoy eating them at Checkers, and you're looking for frozen fries that give you a fast-food flavor at home, the Checkers brand fries has a lot to offer. Part of the great flavor is due to the way Lamb Weston processes its potatoes. The processing facilities are located close to where the farmers grow the potatoes, so when frozen fries and other foods are prepared, they retain exceptional quality.
For restaurant-quality fries with a golden-brown, crunchy exterior and a delightfully soft interior, avoiding techniques that don't work when cooking frozen French fries is the surest way to prepare the best batch. You can start by preheating your oven with the baking sheet inside, piling the still-cold fries on it in one layer, and using two-temperature cooking. Start with a lower temperature of 375 degrees Fahrenheit to make the fries' interior creamy. After about 10 minutes, raise the temperature to 475 degrees until the fries look golden and are crisped up on the outside. Then, enjoy dining on homemade French fries that taste as delicious as those served at your favorite Checkers restaurant.