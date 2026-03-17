5 Cocktails You Should Be Making With Guinness

Anyone who's ever enjoyed a chocolate stout cupcake topped with Irish cream frosting knows just how deliciously versatile Guinness can be. Smooth and dark with a dense, creamy head and a malty bitterness that's not the least bit harsh, it's not only one of the most famous stouts in the world, but also a surprisingly excellent foundation for a wide range of beer cocktails. Recently, we had the pleasure of speaking to Guinness Brewery Ambassador Colm O'Connor about his recommendations and personal favorites when it comes to blending this iconic beer with other flavors.

"We had a brewery in London called Park Royal. And at the time there was a cocktail boom in the U.K. For a bit of fun, now, it was very much tongue-in-cheek, Guinness put out three pages of, it was called the Guinness Black List," O'Connor shared, "You'll have a good laugh when you see the Black List ... But again, it's kind of creating Guinness for particular spaces, particular occasions."

Though O'Connor explained that espresso stout martinis are among the most popular Guinness-based cocktails, the vintage Black List is a fun and interesting resource for expanding your palate. With quirky names and a few unexpected flavor combinations, there's a little something on there for everyone.