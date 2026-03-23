Anthony Bourdain Never Skipped This Old-School Italian Restaurant In Chicago
When you only have 24 hours to eat in Chicago, where do you go? An easy way to rid yourself of this dilemma is to just go to an Anthony Bourdain-approved spot. Topo Gigio Ristorante is a homey Italian restaurant that has been around since the last leg of the '80s, and the late chef and author never skipped going to this old-school gem when he was in the city. Considered one of the best Italian restaurants in Chicago, Bourdain enjoyed the veal saltimbocca, a classic dish that's a crowd pleaser for its succulent texture. Topo Gigio offers the plate in two varieties: Saltimbocca alla parmigiana is a saucy baked meal drenched in pomodoro sauce with added creaminess from mozzarella and extra savoriness from the prosciutto di parma. Meanwhile, saltimbocca alla Romana is crafted by sautéing the meat in a hearty tandem of wine and sage sauce.
Capesante con pesto e crema is also a Bourdain-approved bite, with a pesto cream sauce base that's centered on seared scallops. It's surprisingly the perfect combination, where the delicate maritime favorite melts in your mouth, and the rich and herby punch of the pesto tastes like a fated match. Beyond Bourdain's favorites, fans of the Chicago gem have their own go-to dishes that just might take you on a mouthwatering dive into the dazzling world of Italian comfort food. But, fair warning, one visit might not be enough — especially if pasta is on the table.
Topo Gigio dishes that will make you want to return
Diners who can attest to the tantalizing flavors of Topo Gigio Ristorante will most likely recommend its pasta options, in which the conchiglie alla sarda seems to be a favorite. The tomato-based concoction comes with flavor-bomb additions of ground sausage, peas, and pecorino cheese — all mixed with a generous serving of seashell pasta. The quality of each ingredient shines in every bite, following the ethos of Italian cuisine where freshness reigns above all. Meanwhile, for something truly spectacular, fusilli alla Topo Gigio might just catch you by surprise. It's created with the Italian restaurant's in-house four-cheese sauce that's accented with meat sauce, so you get a good, savory flavor on top of its satisfying creaminess. Other toppings include pancetta and chicken, served with corkscrew-shaped pasta.
The calamari dish is an unexpected underdog, which has its fair share of fans, most especially for its lemon and white wine sauce that you can dip the food into. Customers thought it was cooked to perfection, and you can definitely taste its freshness. It's not hard to see why this Chicago restaurant was one of Anthony Bourdain's favorites, and even today, it seems to have maintained its local favorite status, allowing diners to enjoy its meals the same way the culinary legend did.