Anthony Bourdain Never Skipped This Old-School Italian Restaurant In Chicago

When you only have 24 hours to eat in Chicago, where do you go? An easy way to rid yourself of this dilemma is to just go to an Anthony Bourdain-approved spot. Topo Gigio Ristorante is a homey Italian restaurant that has been around since the last leg of the '80s, and the late chef and author never skipped going to this old-school gem when he was in the city. Considered one of the best Italian restaurants in Chicago, Bourdain enjoyed the veal saltimbocca, a classic dish that's a crowd pleaser for its succulent texture. Topo Gigio offers the plate in two varieties: Saltimbocca alla parmigiana is a saucy baked meal drenched in pomodoro sauce with added creaminess from mozzarella and extra savoriness from the prosciutto di parma. Meanwhile, saltimbocca alla Romana is crafted by sautéing the meat in a hearty tandem of wine and sage sauce.

Capesante con pesto e crema is also a Bourdain-approved bite, with a pesto cream sauce base that's centered on seared scallops. It's surprisingly the perfect combination, where the delicate maritime favorite melts in your mouth, and the rich and herby punch of the pesto tastes like a fated match. Beyond Bourdain's favorites, fans of the Chicago gem have their own go-to dishes that just might take you on a mouthwatering dive into the dazzling world of Italian comfort food. But, fair warning, one visit might not be enough — especially if pasta is on the table.