Which Fast Food Chicken Wrap Has More Protein, Wendy's Or McDonald's?
At some point, you've probably heard a doctor or dietician — or maybe even your mom — say something like, "You need more protein in your diet!" It's true, because protein is essentially the fuel for our bodies. From having healthy skin and bones to tissue repair and red blood cell growth, protein plays a huge role in keeping our bodies in shape.
While you might not think of fast food chains like McDonald's or Wendy's as being a source of healthy food, most of the menu items there do indeed have protein. It's just all the other stuff — like saturated fat and high levels of sodium — that detracts from their overall healthiness. One item at each of these chains that isn't terribly unhealthy is the chicken wrap. Both Wendy's and McD's offer at least a couple, depending on location, and both have a decent amount of protein. But, overall, the chicken wrap with the most amount of protein goes to McDonald's.
While Wendy's offers four different chicken wraps, it only lists nutritional content for three of them on its website. We can't vouch for the protein content in Wendy's Crispy Chicken Curry Mayo Wrap. But the Spicy Chicken Mayo Wrap has 12 grams of protein, the Spicy Chicken Avocado Wrap has 10 grams of protein, and the Spicy Chicken BBQ wrap has 12 grams.
How much protein do McDonald's snack wraps have?
As for McDonald's, the options are more limited, but the famous restaurant chain does have a Ranch Snack Wrap and a Spicy Snack Wrap — both of which come in with 17 grams of protein. That makes McDonald's the clear winner over Wendy's in terms of protein content in their wraps. As an added bonus, these wraps also taste great. If you're looking for little more of a protein hit, you might ask for double chicken.
But as you probably know, McDonald's and Wendy's aren't the only two fast food chains in the chicken wrap game. Almost every chain has at least one (we even ranked them) — most of which are similar in protein content to McD's and Wendy's. That said, from a pure protein standpoint (hide your eyes from the calories), two chains with high protein wraps include Chick-fil-A and KFC. First, KFC's "twisters" are essentially wraps filled with two chicken tenders, veggies, and mayo. They offer four versions — original, spicy, and both with bacon — and the protein content ranges between 28 to 33 grams. But the largest amount of protein in a fast food wrap we found comes from Chick-fil-A. The chicken chain's Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap comes with a whopping 43 grams of protein — perhaps offset by 660 calories and 1,420 milligrams of sodium.
Returning to the two chains we first compared, McD's wrap offers a little more punch with 17 grams of protein. But Wendy's does have a couple more options — all of which offer a spicy kick if that's your thing. Either way, if you're looking for a small, classic chicken wrap that will give you a nice protein boost without weighing you down with a ton of calories, you can't go wrong with McDonald's or Wendy's.