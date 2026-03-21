Which Fast Food Chicken Wrap Has More Protein, Wendy's Or McDonald's?

At some point, you've probably heard a doctor or dietician — or maybe even your mom — say something like, "You need more protein in your diet!" It's true, because protein is essentially the fuel for our bodies. From having healthy skin and bones to tissue repair and red blood cell growth, protein plays a huge role in keeping our bodies in shape.

While you might not think of fast food chains like McDonald's or Wendy's as being a source of healthy food, most of the menu items there do indeed have protein. It's just all the other stuff — like saturated fat and high levels of sodium — that detracts from their overall healthiness. One item at each of these chains that isn't terribly unhealthy is the chicken wrap. Both Wendy's and McD's offer at least a couple, depending on location, and both have a decent amount of protein. But, overall, the chicken wrap with the most amount of protein goes to McDonald's.

While Wendy's offers four different chicken wraps, it only lists nutritional content for three of them on its website. We can't vouch for the protein content in Wendy's Crispy Chicken Curry Mayo Wrap. But the Spicy Chicken Mayo Wrap has 12 grams of protein, the Spicy Chicken Avocado Wrap has 10 grams of protein, and the Spicy Chicken BBQ wrap has 12 grams.