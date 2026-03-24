The Beloved Sandwich First Lady Rosalynn Carter Once Made 30,000 Feet In The Air

When the Carters took up residency in The White House in 1977, they brought a distinctively Southern flare. From Jimmy Carter's habit of serving grits (even to global diplomats) to an ongoing friendship with members of the Allman Brothers, the peanut farmer-turned-politician and his family spent their four years in D.C. shaking up the stodgy world of federal government with their distinct, unpretentious Southern hospitality. Perhaps the most hospitable of the Carters was Rosalynn Carter, President Carter's beloved wife. It should come as no surprise that Rosalynn Carter expressed her welcoming nature through food, even while flying at 30,000 feet.

She was well known for her quintessentially Southern recipes, including a distinct love of mayonnaise. One of her most notable recipes was her pimento cheese spread. In fact, according to her grandson, Jason Carter, she once brought her pimento cheese spread aboard a Delta flight. As Jason told Southern Living, "After takeoff, we looked over, and my grandmother had taken out a Tupperware of her pimento cheese and a loaf of bread and started making sandwiches." Not only did Rosalynn Carter whip up a quick snack for her family mid-flight, according to Jason Carter, she also shared them with other passengers. This anecdote illustrates her generous spirit and her commitment to being of service to those around her, but it also makes us wonder: What was in Rosalynn Carter's pimento cheese?