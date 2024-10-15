The Right Way To Pour A Guinness From A Tap
Guinness is perhaps the most recognizable beer to come out of Ireland. The dark color and creamy texture typical of stout beers are on full display in Guinness — one of the most popular brands in that beer subcategory. So it's not surprising to find Guinness available on tap at multiple bars and pubs nationwide. But did you know there's a particular way to pour the iconic beer that differs from your normal frothy fare?
Chowhound spoke to Zack Berger, brand advisor for Guinness, who delved into the minutiae of all things Guinness-related. Alongside documenting the ideal temperature to enjoy Guinness and whether you should pour canned Guinness into a glass, Berger spoke about the most reliable way to pour draft Guinness. He emphasizes the consistent pour quality obtained using a "two-part pour" method. In short, you should pour the beer normally for most of the process, but let it settle before finishing the pour. This allows your Guinness to be as creamy and smooth as possible, giving you the best experience in texture and taste.
Explaining the two-part pour
It's all fine and dandy to say that you need to use a two-part pour to get the most out of your draft pour of Guinness, but what are the nitty-gritty details of this method, exactly? Luckily, Berger was more than willing to divulge how to utilize this method specifically for Guinness.
The Guinness expert emphasizes that you pour your beer with the glass on a 45-degree angle with the tap, allowing for a head to build without it becoming unruly in your glass — make sure the glass is close (but not touching) the spout. Guinness differs from other pours in that you before the glass is full. Berger states that when the stout is "75% of the way or to about where the golden harp on the glass is located, [bring] the glass vertical as necessary." This allows for the nitrogen inherent in Guinness to settle in your brew.
All those small bubbles that you see in Guinness that seem to be falling? That's from nitrogen "cascading down the side of the glass and funneling up through the middle of the pint to build that beautiful, creamy head," explains Berger, who continues the process, saying that "once the pint has settled completely, top off the pint while pushing away from you on the handle." You have to leave the beer to settle again, but the result is a rich, beautiful glass of Guinness that'll leave you asking for another pint before too long.
How to make the most of your pour
The two-part pour outlined by Berger is a reliable and repeatable way to get the perfect pint of Guinness every time. But he also details that the glass that you use is of paramount importance. The role your beer glass plays is larger than you may think, and the case is no different with Guinness. Berger recommends the Guinness gravity glass, which conveniently has its signature brass harp logo right around that crucial 75% mark — super helpful when pouring some Guinness using the two-pour method. But ultimately, any stout glass will help you out here.
Berger also asserted that for Guinness especially, you should exercise patience to achieve an excellent pour. He states that "from beginning of pouring to serving, the entire process should take 119.5 seconds," so while it may be tempting to finish the pour and serve it instead of waiting, you'll be rewarded with a superior pint if you allow the beer to settle properly. Guinness is a unique beer in that it's improper to sling them out like a blonde beer. But if anything, this distinct method helps the Irish brand stand out, making a great pint of the stuff worth cherishing (and waiting 119.5 seconds for).