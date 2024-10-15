The Right Way To Pour A Guinness From A Tap

It's all fine and dandy to say that you need to use a two-part pour to get the most out of your draft pour of Guinness, but what are the nitty-gritty details of this method, exactly? Luckily, Berger was more than willing to divulge how to utilize this method specifically for Guinness.

The Guinness expert emphasizes that you pour your beer with the glass on a 45-degree angle with the tap, allowing for a head to build without it becoming unruly in your glass — make sure the glass is close (but not touching) the spout. Guinness differs from other pours in that you before the glass is full. Berger states that when the stout is "75% of the way or to about where the golden harp on the glass is located, [bring] the glass vertical as necessary." This allows for the nitrogen inherent in Guinness to settle in your brew.

All those small bubbles that you see in Guinness that seem to be falling? That's from nitrogen "cascading down the side of the glass and funneling up through the middle of the pint to build that beautiful, creamy head," explains Berger, who continues the process, saying that "once the pint has settled completely, top off the pint while pushing away from you on the handle." You have to leave the beer to settle again, but the result is a rich, beautiful glass of Guinness that'll leave you asking for another pint before too long.