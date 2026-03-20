Stabilize Whipped Cream With A Pantry Staple You Already Own

Have you ever experienced this tragedy? You whip up perfect, lush, stiff peaks in your whipped cream, only to find it fallen completely flat after a few hours. It's a misfortune faced by many, and may seem like an inevitability for the creamy, delicate topping. However, this need not be the case. The perfect multi-purpose ingredient that can both stabilize your whipped cream and give it a dash of flavor might be tucked in your pantry right now: instant pudding mix.

Boxed pudding works to keep your whipped cream, well, whipped because it contains stabilizers, such as modified food starches, that help pudding maintain its thick, rich form. These starches also help keep your whipped cream perfectly stiff. You can also use your pudding mix to make the perfect frosting using a similar technique.

You needn't add the whole envelope of mix to get your cream to the right consistency. In fact, adding too much could turn your cream into a whipped pudding. Start by adding 1 ½ teaspoons of mix per 1 cup of heavy cream while mixing (along with sugar), adding more depending on how thick you want your whip to be. The pudding mix also adds a perfect touch of flavor; for a basic whipped cream, add in vanilla pudding.