For Frosting That's Stable And Delicious Reach For One Pantry Staple

When it comes to frosting, buttercream might be queen, but whipped cream holds fast to princess status. It's the ultimate creamy, airy topping for everything from summery fruit salads and angel food cake to ice cream and cupcakes. The only downside is its reputation for losing that velvety richness within hours and turning into a soupy mess. That's where stabilized whipped cream frosting comes in. It has the same luscious deliciousness but can hold its light texture for 12 hours (or even longer).

Traditionally, gelatin is the key to creating stable whipped cream frosting because it's relatively inexpensive and was a staple in the pantries of yesteryear. However, using it properly takes time and practice, as blooming it can be a little tricky. Simpler alternatives include Jell-O instant pudding mix, which contains cornstarch. Cornstarch is capable of culinary magic because it bulks up and creates a smooth paste as it absorbs moisture. That means instant pudding mix can stabilize your frosting while simultaneously infusing it with crave-worthy flavor.