For Frosting That's Stable And Delicious Reach For One Pantry Staple
When it comes to frosting, buttercream might be queen, but whipped cream holds fast to princess status. It's the ultimate creamy, airy topping for everything from summery fruit salads and angel food cake to ice cream and cupcakes. The only downside is its reputation for losing that velvety richness within hours and turning into a soupy mess. That's where stabilized whipped cream frosting comes in. It has the same luscious deliciousness but can hold its light texture for 12 hours (or even longer).
Traditionally, gelatin is the key to creating stable whipped cream frosting because it's relatively inexpensive and was a staple in the pantries of yesteryear. However, using it properly takes time and practice, as blooming it can be a little tricky. Simpler alternatives include Jell-O instant pudding mix, which contains cornstarch. Cornstarch is capable of culinary magic because it bulks up and creates a smooth paste as it absorbs moisture. That means instant pudding mix can stabilize your frosting while simultaneously infusing it with crave-worthy flavor.
Unlocking the potential of instant pudding mix
For your first batch of stabilized whipped cream frosting, start with adding a ratio of about 1 tablespoon each of instant pudding mix and powdered sugar for every 1 cup of heavy whipping cream. If you prefer a super thick, dense frosting, feel free to increase the amount of pudding mix until you find a ratio that works for you. As you'll also need to add more powdered sugar, be sure to use a gentle hand since the instant pudding mix is pre-sweetened.
One of the greatest advantages to using Jell-O instant pudding mix as a frosting stabilizer is the wide range of flavors to choose from. Classic vanilla and chocolate are givens, but you can also snag a few boxes of cookies 'n creme or butterscotch. Many of these mixes will also add a little color to your frosting, so if you want to stick with white, vanilla, coconut creme, white chocolate, or cheesecake are the best choices. Though available fruit flavors are currently limited, you can still get creative with banana cream, which would be divine dolloped on a batch of tres leches rice pudding. If you accidentally make more frosting than you need, don't worry — it'll stay fresh for a few days in the refrigerator, provided it's in an airtight container.