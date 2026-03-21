The Store-Bought Butter Brand That's Highly Overrated, Overpriced, And Way Too Salty

When you're hitting up the dairy aisle to choose which type of butter you're going to toss into your cart, you've got a ton of options. Whether you're going to create a compound butter to easily flavor corn on the cob, you're one of the people who swear by drinking coffee with butter, or you're simply looking for something great to slather on your bagel in the morning, it can be tough to figure out which one is the right pick. We tested and ranked a ton of salted butter to sample the field, and we were surprised to find that a company well known for its high-quality cheese — Cabot Creamery — produced the butter that came in second-to-last on our definitive ranking of grocery store butter brands. The only variety it managed to beat out was Walmart's Great Value sweet cream salted butter.

We found Cabot's version to be so over-the-top salty that it was tough to taste the natural sweetness typically present in butter. Depending on where you buy it, it might be a little more reasonably priced (it's $4.93 for 16 ounces at Walmart in Pennsylvania, for instance), but it was still expensive compared to several better butter brands we tried, especially in light of its flavor. We tested each butter on the list by simply slathering it on a slice of warm bread, and somehow, Cabot's saltiness managed to make the snack taste like straight-up saline solution.