Frozen Fries Can Go Downhill Fast If You Store Them The Wrong Way
Salty, crunchy, and deep-fried to golden perfection, french fries are one of the world's most popular side dishes. In all honesty, that's barely a surprise. Whether served on the side of a juicy, satisfying burger or simply enjoyed on their own with a variety of dipping sauces next to them, they're nearly impossible to resist. Now, if you like to prepare them yourself, chances are, you turn to store-bought frozen fries. However, while making frozen fries taste fresh is fairly simple — just cook them straight from the freezer without allowing them to defrost — storing them correctly is a true challenge.
Frozen french fries can last for more than a year in the freezer if stored properly. In practice, this means keeping them at a minimum of 0 degrees Fahrenheit and protecting them from air exposure. In other words, once you've opened a bag of frozen french fries, the best thing to do is move them to freezer-safe bags or cook them within a couple of days after they've thawed.
Failing to do so can cause them to lose their crispiness, texture, and flavor as a result of freezer burn and icy crystal formation. Needless to say, leaving them uncovered and exposed to air can increase the chances of spoilage, contamination, and bacterial growth. So if you've recently noticed a strange odor, discoloration, or a change in structure, it's a clear sign they've gone bad. That's your cue to throw them in the trash and buy yourself a new bag.
Storing frozen fries the right way will preserve their flavor
Whichever store-bought frozen french fries, ranked from worst to best you pick at the supermarket, make sure to remember that proper storage is essential. Remember that french fries are small and fragile. As a matter of fact, most regular store-bought fries are no more than 5 inches long and ½ inch thick, which means they can easily get crushed if heavy items are placed on top of them in the freezer.
As with any other frozen foods, you should always avoid packing the freezer too tightly. Overloading it can block airflow, lead to uneven freezing, and ultimately affect the safety and quality of the fries. Keep them frozen until you're ready to cook them. Labeling and dating the bags when storing the fries is another helpful trick worth trying out. It makes it easier to track how long they've been inside.
If you're wondering how to cook frozen french fries, you could either bake them in the oven or air fry them at up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, or if you prefer deep frying, simply cook them in oil heated at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until they become beautifully crispy and golden-brown. Once they're done, all that's left is to serve them with some of the classics, like ketchup, mayo, ranch, or barbecue sauce. And if you're in the mood for something more creative, feel free to experiment with topping choices. Why not load them with melted cheddar, crispy bacon bits, and caramelized onions?