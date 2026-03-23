Frozen Fries Can Go Downhill Fast If You Store Them The Wrong Way

Salty, crunchy, and deep-fried to golden perfection, french fries are one of the world's most popular side dishes. In all honesty, that's barely a surprise. Whether served on the side of a juicy, satisfying burger or simply enjoyed on their own with a variety of dipping sauces next to them, they're nearly impossible to resist. Now, if you like to prepare them yourself, chances are, you turn to store-bought frozen fries. However, while making frozen fries taste fresh is fairly simple — just cook them straight from the freezer without allowing them to defrost — storing them correctly is a true challenge.

Frozen french fries can last for more than a year in the freezer if stored properly. In practice, this means keeping them at a minimum of 0 degrees Fahrenheit and protecting them from air exposure. In other words, once you've opened a bag of frozen french fries, the best thing to do is move them to freezer-safe bags or cook them within a couple of days after they've thawed.

Failing to do so can cause them to lose their crispiness, texture, and flavor as a result of freezer burn and icy crystal formation. Needless to say, leaving them uncovered and exposed to air can increase the chances of spoilage, contamination, and bacterial growth. So if you've recently noticed a strange odor, discoloration, or a change in structure, it's a clear sign they've gone bad. That's your cue to throw them in the trash and buy yourself a new bag.