We Asked An Expert: How Do You Make Frozen Fries Taste Fresh?

While there aren't many meals that compare to a home-grilled burger and fries, there's an easy way to make this all-American dish more convenient. Instead of cutting russet potatoes into neat, individual spears and frying them in oil, grab a bag of frozen fries from the grocery store. Though, whether you prepare a tray of store-bought frozen french fries or prefer to make your own, you always want the finished product to be hot, crispy, and flavorful.

Thankfully, chef Mark Slutzky, the director of culinary at McCain, gave Chowhound some exclusive foolproof ways to upgrade frozen french fries at home to ensure they taste fresh. First and foremost, according to Slutzky, "For the best flavor, you should always cook french fries directly from the freezer without letting them thaw." If you leave them out of the freezer too long prior to cooking, moisture will seep out and potentially alter their resulting texture.

Slutzky goes on to add, "It's also important to ensure you are pre-heating adequately, whether you are using an air fryer or an oven, for optimal crispiness." An extra hot oven or air fryer keeps your fries firm and intact. If you cook your fries during the pre-heating phase, they may lose their uniform structure and turn to mush in the process. Speaking of adequate preparation, Slutzky prefers one cooking technique over others.