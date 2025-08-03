We Asked An Expert: How Do You Make Frozen Fries Taste Fresh?
While there aren't many meals that compare to a home-grilled burger and fries, there's an easy way to make this all-American dish more convenient. Instead of cutting russet potatoes into neat, individual spears and frying them in oil, grab a bag of frozen fries from the grocery store. Though, whether you prepare a tray of store-bought frozen french fries or prefer to make your own, you always want the finished product to be hot, crispy, and flavorful.
Thankfully, chef Mark Slutzky, the director of culinary at McCain, gave Chowhound some exclusive foolproof ways to upgrade frozen french fries at home to ensure they taste fresh. First and foremost, according to Slutzky, "For the best flavor, you should always cook french fries directly from the freezer without letting them thaw." If you leave them out of the freezer too long prior to cooking, moisture will seep out and potentially alter their resulting texture.
Slutzky goes on to add, "It's also important to ensure you are pre-heating adequately, whether you are using an air fryer or an oven, for optimal crispiness." An extra hot oven or air fryer keeps your fries firm and intact. If you cook your fries during the pre-heating phase, they may lose their uniform structure and turn to mush in the process. Speaking of adequate preparation, Slutzky prefers one cooking technique over others.
The best way to cook frozen french fries, according to an expert
For fresh-tasting fries, chef Mark Slutzky relies on only one appliance. "Personally, I'm a big fan of using an air fryer — it cooks french fries faster and more evenly, thanks to the circulating hot air, which ultimately makes for a crispier fry." While Slutzky stands behind this handy appliance, keep in mind, there are a few mistakes to avoid when using an air fryer.
Slutzky advises, "Never overload the air fryer basket or let your french fries bunch up on a baking sheet, if you are preparing in the oven. This can lower the cooking temperature and lead to soggy fries." Especially if you're using an air fryer, a crowded fryer basket creates steam which, in turn, changes the consistency of your fries. Moreover, to achieve evenly cooked fries each and every time, be sure to flip or shake your fryer basket halfway through the cooking process.
Now you just need to decipher the best time to season your batch of frozen fries, which according to Slutzky, is after they come out of the oven and are still wet with oil, which will help spices stick. You also don't have to worry about the spices burning — a big risk, he explains — when you season after cooking.
Slutzky adds that you can easily upgrade frozen french fries with simple seasonings like a BBQ rub, garlic salt, or even Old Bay seasoning for that "crabby fry" effect. Just keep one seasoning tip at the forefront of your mind. "No matter what blend you use," Slutzky says, "salt should always be the hero."