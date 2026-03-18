Here's Why Restaurant Vegetables Are So Good, According To Anthony Bourdain

It's strange, isn't it? When you get vegetables as a side at a restaurant, they're not usually something you have to convince yourself to eat. They're salty, buttery, and, sometimes, just a little bit sweet, and you find yourself going back for another bite without giving it a second thought. When you make vegetables in your own kitchen, however, you might find that you have to talk yourself into finishing them. The late chef Anthony Bourdain shared the secret of why restaurant vegetables taste so fantastic in an episode of his travel and food show "No Reservations," clipped and posted on Reddit. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it has to do with butter.

In the video, Bourdain is making carrots Vichy, a buttery, sweet, French side dish. "By the way, if you ever wonder why restaurant vegetables taste so good, now you know," Bourdain said after loading the carrots up with a "crapload" of butter. According to the text that appeared in the episode to clarify Bourdain's not-so-technical measurement system, that means about 2 pounds, which he followed up with a generous helping of white sugar. Not all vegetables get the fat and sugar treatment at restaurants, but it's pretty common. We're pretty sure this combination is how Texas Roadhouse makes its green beans taste so good, and it's also a great way to elevate the taste of vegetables when you're cooking at home.