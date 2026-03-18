Here's Why Restaurant Vegetables Are So Good, According To Anthony Bourdain
It's strange, isn't it? When you get vegetables as a side at a restaurant, they're not usually something you have to convince yourself to eat. They're salty, buttery, and, sometimes, just a little bit sweet, and you find yourself going back for another bite without giving it a second thought. When you make vegetables in your own kitchen, however, you might find that you have to talk yourself into finishing them. The late chef Anthony Bourdain shared the secret of why restaurant vegetables taste so fantastic in an episode of his travel and food show "No Reservations," clipped and posted on Reddit. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it has to do with butter.
In the video, Bourdain is making carrots Vichy, a buttery, sweet, French side dish. "By the way, if you ever wonder why restaurant vegetables taste so good, now you know," Bourdain said after loading the carrots up with a "crapload" of butter. According to the text that appeared in the episode to clarify Bourdain's not-so-technical measurement system, that means about 2 pounds, which he followed up with a generous helping of white sugar. Not all vegetables get the fat and sugar treatment at restaurants, but it's pretty common. We're pretty sure this combination is how Texas Roadhouse makes its green beans taste so good, and it's also a great way to elevate the taste of vegetables when you're cooking at home.
How to restaurant-ify vegetables in your kitchen, Bourdain style
Whether you're making carrots Vichy or another veggie-loaded side dish, the combo of fat and sugar can take vegetables from "meh" to fantastic. Crispy fried Brussels sprouts with a pomegranate glaze are a great way to enjoy the one-two punch of fat and sugar with a veggie that's sometimes bitter. Roasted vegetables also taste sweeter because the roasting process can help the natural sugars in veggies begin to caramelize. Toss your veg in a little bit of olive oil before they hit the oven, and you're well on your way to a restaurant-style vegetable dish that would make Anthony Bourdain proud.
There's a science behind Bourdain's method, too. When you add fat (like butter or olive oil) to vegetables, it actually makes it easier to taste natural sugars. Adding fat to vegetables can help them cook faster as well, as it can help distribute heat evenly, stopping your vegetables from becoming shriveled up during the roasting process. While it's important not to overdo it (you still want to taste vegetables, not straight-up butter), a little bit of butter or other fat enhances both the taste and texture of most veggies. We're not saying that adding butter (a crapload of it, if you're trying to follow Bourdain's style) and sugar to your veggies is the healthiest choice — but it may be the most delicious one.