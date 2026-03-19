Oprah's Turkey Sandwich Has One Topping That Keeps It From Feeling Ordinary
Turkey sandwiches on their own don't exactly inspire a lot of excitement. They're usually rather predictable affairs made with thinly sliced deli turkey meat, maybe some cheese, mayo, and tomato slices. However, Oprah Winfrey's take on this basic sandwich could just change your feelings about it forever. Her famously named "love sandwich," which her partner Stedman Graham apparently asks for every Saturday, adds one little twist that changes the experience — sauteed scallions.
Sauteing scallions (which are essentially the same as green onions) in olive oil until they are tender and slightly caramelized softens their more pungent allium flavors. This is a great way to add some mild onion-y flavor into a sandwich without having to go for something as harsh as raw onion. Once they're sauteed, they take on a much more mellow sweetness which works perfectly in a sandwich that already has other rich elements, like cheese and mayo. Sauteed scallions work to add some depth without overpowering the turkey and, in fact, they help take a turkey sandwich to the next level. The result is a sandwich that is familiar but way more layered and, therefore, satisfying.
How Oprah's love sandwich is built
While sauteed scallions play a huge role, it isn't just this that makes Oprah Winfrey's version so much more unique than your basic turkey sandwich. She also adds pepper Jack cheese, basil leaves, avocado, and tomato slices, then grills the whole thing on seven-grain bread, more like a panini than a turkey sub. Just the grilling alone turns it into a more decadent experience, hot and gooey instead of cold. It's like she considered every element when putting it together: the turkey is savory but it's also mild, so it's a good choice for richer toppings like pepper Jack which has a little heat, and avocados which are very creamy and fatty. And then tomato slices bring in some juiciness, and the basil leaves add brightness to cut through all that richness. Finally, opting to grill it all on seven-grain bread actually gives the sandwich a more sturdy foundation than plain white bread. It also adds an almost nutty taste.
That's why the sauteed scallions cannot be overlooked here. Slices of raw onion would be too heavy and overpowering here, whereas sauteed scallions slip in more gently amongst the other ingredients to add some rounded flavor without stealing the show, making this turkey sandwich unforgettable. It's no wonder that Stedman Graham asks for it on the regular.