Oprah's Turkey Sandwich Has One Topping That Keeps It From Feeling Ordinary

Turkey sandwiches on their own don't exactly inspire a lot of excitement. They're usually rather predictable affairs made with thinly sliced deli turkey meat, maybe some cheese, mayo, and tomato slices. However, Oprah Winfrey's take on this basic sandwich could just change your feelings about it forever. Her famously named "love sandwich," which her partner Stedman Graham apparently asks for every Saturday, adds one little twist that changes the experience — sauteed scallions.

Sauteing scallions (which are essentially the same as green onions) in olive oil until they are tender and slightly caramelized softens their more pungent allium flavors. This is a great way to add some mild onion-y flavor into a sandwich without having to go for something as harsh as raw onion. Once they're sauteed, they take on a much more mellow sweetness which works perfectly in a sandwich that already has other rich elements, like cheese and mayo. Sauteed scallions work to add some depth without overpowering the turkey and, in fact, they help take a turkey sandwich to the next level. The result is a sandwich that is familiar but way more layered and, therefore, satisfying.