The Texas Roadhouse Cocktail You Have To Be Careful With. (It Has 3 Different Liquors)
Texas Roadhouse is famous for its vast menu, honey cinnamon butter, and steaks. But the next time you go, make sure to avoid one rookie mistake that Texas Roadhouse diners make: Ordering a stronger drink than you expect. This establishment is known for its margaritas, which is why you'll want to check out our definitive ranking of every Texas Roadhouse margarita before you go. The Jamaican Cowboy margarita is one drink that warrants a bit of caution — it's made with three different liquors.
The Jamaican Cowboy features coconut rum and peach schnapps, in addition to Texas Roadhouse's house margarita (tequila and triple sec). This beverage isn't all liquor — it's topped with pineapple and orange juice as well. While this sipper could be the start to a great night out, some guests have been caught off guard by the Jamaican Cowboy's effects. While the exact ABV (alcohol by volume) isn't listed, this drink may have an alcohol content anywhere from 15% to 30%, depending on the measurements.
For those who prefer drinking liquor-forward cocktails, like a Negroni or old fashioned (25% to 37% on average), Texas Roadhouse's Jamaican Cowboy may not cause much of a stir. But for those who typically sip on a glass of wine or beer, the Jamaican Cowboy is quite the jump in terms of alcohol content. Additionally, it seems getting a "kicker" on top (extra shot) is relatively common amongst patrons, which is even more ABV you'll want to keep in mind.
Pace yourself with this popular margarita spin
While many patrons look for margarita flavors that aren't just lime, the Jamaican Cowboy at Texas Roadhouse delivers a creative tropical mix. It's made with a plethora of spirits, so you'll want to remember that the volume and speed at which you are drinking is really what makes an impact on intoxication. Some think that eating a big meal will prevent this, but food doesn't quite halt intoxication; rather, it just slows alcohol from entering your bloodstream. So you'd probably be best to order this margarita alongside dinner for slower sipping between bites (and less risk of overdoing it).
Across the food and beverage industry, guests are beginning to see more transparency regarding the alcohol content in menu cocktails. Similarly to how distributors are required to note the ABV in canned seltzers, drink menus are listing alcohol percentages as well. This seems to be inspired by the craft beer and wine scene, where this information is commonly displayed alongside price. Sadly, Texas Roadhouse doesn't display ABV next to its cocktails at this time. However, you can ask a waiter or bartender how much alcohol you can expect from the Jamaican Cowboy — with three different spirits, you can assume the alcohol percentage will be relatively high.