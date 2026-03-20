The Texas Roadhouse Cocktail You Have To Be Careful With. (It Has 3 Different Liquors)

Texas Roadhouse is famous for its vast menu, honey cinnamon butter, and steaks. But the next time you go, make sure to avoid one rookie mistake that Texas Roadhouse diners make: Ordering a stronger drink than you expect. This establishment is known for its margaritas, which is why you'll want to check out our definitive ranking of every Texas Roadhouse margarita before you go. The Jamaican Cowboy margarita is one drink that warrants a bit of caution — it's made with three different liquors.

The Jamaican Cowboy features coconut rum and peach schnapps, in addition to Texas Roadhouse's house margarita (tequila and triple sec). This beverage isn't all liquor — it's topped with pineapple and orange juice as well. While this sipper could be the start to a great night out, some guests have been caught off guard by the Jamaican Cowboy's effects. While the exact ABV (alcohol by volume) isn't listed, this drink may have an alcohol content anywhere from 15% to 30%, depending on the measurements.

For those who prefer drinking liquor-forward cocktails, like a Negroni or old fashioned (25% to 37% on average), Texas Roadhouse's Jamaican Cowboy may not cause much of a stir. But for those who typically sip on a glass of wine or beer, the Jamaican Cowboy is quite the jump in terms of alcohol content. Additionally, it seems getting a "kicker" on top (extra shot) is relatively common amongst patrons, which is even more ABV you'll want to keep in mind.