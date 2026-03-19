French fries are a staple across many fast food joints, but there's nothing worse than overpaying for soggy potatoes when you could make your own at home. Frozen french fries are a great alternative because they are specially crafted for optimum crunch. In fact, there's one brand in particular that customers think rivals popular fast food options and is simply prepared in an air fryer: LambWeston Grown in Idaho Super Crispy Waffle Fries.

These fries are raved over online. One customer expressed on Reddit, "Grown in Idaho hand cut fries come out amazing in the air fryer," highlighting that this item is as delicious as it is convenient. Grown in Idaho's crunchy waffle fries, like its other frozen products, are made from 100% certified Idaho potatoes, which is an important detail, considering Idaho is the undisputed capital of potatoes. This variety is hand-cut, with the skin intentionally left on for taste and texture. And if you ever get a craving for Chick-fil-A's iconic waffle fries, this frozen option serves as a nice backup.

One Amazon review named Grown-In-Idaho as a solid alternative, "if you cook this in an Air Fryer and buy the Chick-fil-A sauce...you won't ever need to go to Chick-fil-A again." Comparative to Chick-fil-A, you can maintain consistent quality when you cook these fries at home. The drive-thru may offer convenience, but preparing your own waffle fries ensures complete control over crunch and doneness. These comments make it clear that Grown-In-Idaho's frozen fries are a viable alternative when fast food establishments don't seem to cut it.