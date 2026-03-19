Air Fry These Store-Bought French Fries For A Better-Than-Fast-Food Dupe
French fries are a staple across many fast food joints, but there's nothing worse than overpaying for soggy potatoes when you could make your own at home. Frozen french fries are a great alternative because they are specially crafted for optimum crunch. In fact, there's one brand in particular that customers think rivals popular fast food options and is simply prepared in an air fryer: LambWeston Grown in Idaho Super Crispy Waffle Fries.
These fries are raved over online. One customer expressed on Reddit, "Grown in Idaho hand cut fries come out amazing in the air fryer," highlighting that this item is as delicious as it is convenient. Grown in Idaho's crunchy waffle fries, like its other frozen products, are made from 100% certified Idaho potatoes, which is an important detail, considering Idaho is the undisputed capital of potatoes. This variety is hand-cut, with the skin intentionally left on for taste and texture. And if you ever get a craving for Chick-fil-A's iconic waffle fries, this frozen option serves as a nice backup.
One Amazon review named Grown-In-Idaho as a solid alternative, "if you cook this in an Air Fryer and buy the Chick-fil-A sauce...you won't ever need to go to Chick-fil-A again." Comparative to Chick-fil-A, you can maintain consistent quality when you cook these fries at home. The drive-thru may offer convenience, but preparing your own waffle fries ensures complete control over crunch and doneness. These comments make it clear that Grown-In-Idaho's frozen fries are a viable alternative when fast food establishments don't seem to cut it.
How to prepare your waffle fries
LambWeston Grown in Idaho instructions state two cooking methods: oven or air fryer. But it seems customers are particularly impressed by the results of the latter. The air fryer method often saves money and time, as air fryers typically use less energy than a standard oven. This is especially helpful for solo diners who don't need the large capacity of a standard oven. But before you haphazardly dump your fries in, make sure you avoid the air fryer error giving you lackluster frozen fries.
If you go for the air fryer method, instructions note to preheat your air fryer to 360 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for 12 to 13 minutes. This method works with both oven-style and standard air fryers. For basket systems, you'll want to shake the contents halfway through to ensure an evenly cooked result. Keep in mind cook time varies depending on portion size and color preference. For those struggling to get the right amount of crunch, try this liquid ingredient for crispier frozen french fries.
You can prepare your crispy fries alongside popular fast food sauce dupes, like herb ranch or honey mustard. Though, you could also easily turn this side into a main dish with a few additional ingredients, such as by turning it into a nacho-style dish. All it takes is adding your protein of choice, cheese sauce, jalapeños, and some fresh veggies for an interesting new way to enjoy your waffle fries.