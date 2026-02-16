Enjoy Crispier Frozen Air-Fried French Fries Using An Ingredient You Always Have On Hand

Frozen french fries are supposed to be easy. Throw them in the air fryer, give them a shake, cook, and they're done — you have a super quick, low-effort side dish. But if you've ever pulled out a basket of too-soft french fries, you know the results can be downright disappointing. The good news is that there's a surprisingly effective fix making the rounds online, and it uses an ingredient you already have: water.

To make frozen french fries cook up crispy, start with your favorite bag of frozen french fries (try one of these best store-bought fries). Take them straight from the freezer (no defrosting or thawing). Empty your portion into a bowl of cold water. Let them soak for 30 seconds. Drain and add to a square or rectangle-shaped container with a lid. Shake aggressively to rough up the surfaces.

Using the same container and keeping the lid on, microwave them for five minutes. Now you can add them to your air fryer basket, spreading them out in a single layer so they're not overlapping. Cook for 15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Overcrowding the basket will leave some fries undercooked. You need to make sure the heat can get every single fry.

Once they're done, move fries to a bowl and add a drizzle of oil and a sprinkle of salt — but you don't have to stop there. Try some different types of seasoning for your french fries, like garlic salt and paprika.