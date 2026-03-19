Get Juicier Burgers With One Grated Ingredient
A juicy burger is always at the center of all the excitement. Whether it's a delicious, mouthwatering cheeseburger served with a side of crispy, golden-brown french fries or a classic smash burger with all the fixings, burgers are the ultimate comfort food. No wonder Americans eat 50 billion burgers each year (via VinePair).
As any burger lover knows, a rich, juicy burger isn't about the beef alone. The additions matter just as much for their texture and flavor, so let us introduce you to: The Blend. This cooking method involves grating (or chopping) mushrooms and mixing them with the ground beef (or another ground meat of your preference). And it will lead to the juiciest burgers you've ever made. Yes, you read that right — grab some white button, baby bella, oyster, or shiitake mushrooms, and grate them as finely as possible before mixing them into the beef. This simple trick will make your burgers unbelievably moist and tender.
The reason for this is that mushrooms are made of approximately 92% water. Adding them to the ground beef will not only boost the flavor of the patties by giving them an earthy, savory, and umami-like taste, but it will also infuse some of that moisture and make them extra juicy. What's more, the mushrooms will increase the volume of the mixture, so you'll eventually end up getting more burgers. Does it get any better?
Let the mushrooms cool before mixing them into the beef
To achieve the best results, make sure to aim for a 50:50 mushroom-to-meat ratio, although a 25:75 mix is equally good. In case this sounds like too much work, there's no need to worry. The only extra step is the mushroom grating, and it's absolutely worth it. This is one of those kitchen and food hacks that will change your life for good.
When it comes to the preparation itself, the process is pretty easy. Start by grating the mushrooms. If you don't have a grater nearby, a food processor will do the job just fine. Or, you can finely chop the mushrooms instead. Once that's done, sauté them for a few minutes. For an extra burst of flavor, you can add spices like garlic, black pepper or smoked paprika. If you're feeling extra ambitious, add soy sauce or even a little wine.
Once the mushrooms are done sautéing, combine them with the ground beef. That said, don't forget to drain some of the liquid. Otherwise, there's a high chance they'll end up soggy. In addition, chill them after you've cooked them. While it might sound insignificant, this little extra step is crucial so that the patties don't fall apart. You could also throw in chopped onions, an egg, or breadcrumbs to help the binding process. All that's left to do then is simply form the patties, toss them on the grill and savor every bite when they're done.