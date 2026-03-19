Get Juicier Burgers With One Grated Ingredient

A juicy burger is always at the center of all the excitement. Whether it's a delicious, mouthwatering cheeseburger served with a side of crispy, golden-brown french fries or a classic smash burger with all the fixings, burgers are the ultimate comfort food. No wonder Americans eat 50 billion burgers each year (via VinePair).

As any burger lover knows, a rich, juicy burger isn't about the beef alone. The additions matter just as much for their texture and flavor, so let us introduce you to: The Blend. This cooking method involves grating (or chopping) mushrooms and mixing them with the ground beef (or another ground meat of your preference). And it will lead to the juiciest burgers you've ever made. Yes, you read that right — grab some white button, baby bella, oyster, or shiitake mushrooms, and grate them as finely as possible before mixing them into the beef. This simple trick will make your burgers unbelievably moist and tender.

The reason for this is that mushrooms are made of approximately 92% water. Adding them to the ground beef will not only boost the flavor of the patties by giving them an earthy, savory, and umami-like taste, but it will also infuse some of that moisture and make them extra juicy. What's more, the mushrooms will increase the volume of the mixture, so you'll eventually end up getting more burgers. Does it get any better?