For The Juiciest Burgers You've Ever Made, Add A Dollop Of This To Your Beef And Taste The Magic
There's nothing quite like a perfectly juicy cheeseburger, but achieving this result isn't always easy. Even if you're buying the best type of beef for your burgers, it can still be tough to get things right. It's more than just how long you cook the patty — the fat content, temperature, and even flipping at the right time are all factors that can affect how tender your burger turns out. If you struggle with your burgers coming out too dry though, there's one ingredient that will solve your problem. Adding a dollop of sour cream to your meat will give you the juicy, restaurant-style burger you're looking for.
Adding grated potatoes to ground beef is one way to moisten your burgers, but sour cream will take it to the next level. Adding this condiment to your beef is a way to incorporate more moisture into the patty and also give the meat a tangy flavor. Plus, the fat content of the sour cream will help add to the juiciness. Sour cream is commonly used in what's known as a crack burger, which is filled with sour cream, bacon, cheese, ranch, and other seasonings. Even without the other ingredients, the sour cream adds a nice touch by enhancing the taste while also keeping the meat from drying out to give you a more succulent and juicy burger.
How to add sour cream to your burgers
Sour cream may be commonly used as a topping, but adding it as an ingredient in your beef mixture is a must. When it comes to how much of it to add, simply mix in about half a cup for every pound of ground beef. If you're making burgers on the fly and don't have sour cream on hand, you can easily make your own with heavy cream and vinegar. Mix in the sour cream and any other seasonings by hand, and make sure everything is evenly incorporated. Since these burgers will be more moist, a skillet is recommended to cook them so the patties stay together (they are more likely to fall apart on a grill). This method isn't limited to beef burgers either — you can also add sour cream to turkey burgers so they turn out nice and tender.
Once the patties are cooked to your liking, you'll be left with a juicy, luscious burger that also has a more rich flavor from the sour cream. And if you typically enjoy this condiment on top of your patty, you can still add it as a topping for even more flavor. Beef and sour cream may seem like an unlikely pairing, but the two together will transform your burger game.