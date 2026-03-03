For The Juiciest Burgers You've Ever Made, Add A Dollop Of This To Your Beef And Taste The Magic

There's nothing quite like a perfectly juicy cheeseburger, but achieving this result isn't always easy. Even if you're buying the best type of beef for your burgers, it can still be tough to get things right. It's more than just how long you cook the patty — the fat content, temperature, and even flipping at the right time are all factors that can affect how tender your burger turns out. If you struggle with your burgers coming out too dry though, there's one ingredient that will solve your problem. Adding a dollop of sour cream to your meat will give you the juicy, restaurant-style burger you're looking for.

Adding grated potatoes to ground beef is one way to moisten your burgers, but sour cream will take it to the next level. Adding this condiment to your beef is a way to incorporate more moisture into the patty and also give the meat a tangy flavor. Plus, the fat content of the sour cream will help add to the juiciness. Sour cream is commonly used in what's known as a crack burger, which is filled with sour cream, bacon, cheese, ranch, and other seasonings. Even without the other ingredients, the sour cream adds a nice touch by enhancing the taste while also keeping the meat from drying out to give you a more succulent and juicy burger.