According To Alton Brown, This Is The Best Place To Get Steak In Atlanta
You most likely know Alton Brown for his quirky and unique personality on many Food Network shows over the years. He has cooked delicious versions of shepherd's pie, homemade pretzels, Southern biscuits, dry-brined turkey, and perfect scrambled eggs. But as much as you may think Brown cooks at home, he's no stranger to the restaurant scene throughout the country. Not surprisingly, some of his favorite restaurants are in his hometown of Atlanta.
When Atlanta Eats interviewed Alton Brown, he named his three favorite Atlanta restaurants as Miller Union, Seed, and The Butcher, The Baker. But when it specifically asked Brown about his favorite spot to grab a steak, he quickly answered, "I like Blue Ridge Grill. Comfy banquettes, quiet, good martini... and parking." Certainly, the Food Network celebrity is no stranger to good steaks, and if he endorses Blue Ridge Grill as having the best steak in Atlanta — a city saturated with steakhouses — you know it has to be good.
The restaurant is located at 1261 West Paces Ferry Road in the Buckhead district of Atlanta. According to The Blue Ridge Grill website, it is "long established as one of the 'in spots' for Atlanta's movers and shakers, this cozy, sophisticated restaurant sets the standard for style in Buckhead." It was rated number one in Atlanta by OpenTable's Top 10 Diners' Choice Winners for 2021 and rated as one of OpenTable's Top Ten Best Overall Restaurants for 2022.
What makes The Blue Ridge Grill so good?
A look at the dinner menu reveals a classic fine dining restaurant with a bit of a Southern-inspired twist. The Blue Ridge Grill's signature dishes are grilled Georgia trout with arugula, dill, and lemon butter ($34); the iron skillet mussels appetizer with white wine, garlic, and tomatoes ($20); and the hickory-grilled 20-ounce prime bone-in ribeye with Vidalia onion ($89). Other tasty options include an 8-ounce Japanese A5 Wagyu strip, seared diver scallops, a fried lobster BLT sandwich, and a short rib fritter appetizer.
It's not just Alton Brown that loves The Blue Ridge Grill. Aside from its OpenTable awards, the restaurant receives plenty of incredibly good reviews from customers. The Blue Ridge Grill has a 4.2 rating on Yelp, a 4.5 on Tripadvisor, and a 4.9 on OpenTable. One OpenTable reviewer comments, "Amazing as always...the food was fabulous, the service was impeccable, and the ambience was very relaxing." Another reviewer adds, "Everything at the Blue Ridge Grill is perfect. The staff are friendly and skillful, the food is delicious, and the seating is comfortable."
With positive reviews and an endorsement from Alton Brown, it seems hard to pass up the opportunity to visit The Blue Ridge Grill. If you have only 24 hours to eat in Atlanta, this spot still stands out as one of the best. If it's good enough for Alton Brown, it's definitely good enough for us.