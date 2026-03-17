According To Alton Brown, This Is The Best Place To Get Steak In Atlanta

You most likely know Alton Brown for his quirky and unique personality on many Food Network shows over the years. He has cooked delicious versions of shepherd's pie, homemade pretzels, Southern biscuits, dry-brined turkey, and perfect scrambled eggs. But as much as you may think Brown cooks at home, he's no stranger to the restaurant scene throughout the country. Not surprisingly, some of his favorite restaurants are in his hometown of Atlanta.

When Atlanta Eats interviewed Alton Brown, he named his three favorite Atlanta restaurants as Miller Union, Seed, and The Butcher, The Baker. But when it specifically asked Brown about his favorite spot to grab a steak, he quickly answered, "I like Blue Ridge Grill. Comfy banquettes, quiet, good martini... and parking." Certainly, the Food Network celebrity is no stranger to good steaks, and if he endorses Blue Ridge Grill as having the best steak in Atlanta — a city saturated with steakhouses — you know it has to be good.

The restaurant is located at 1261 West Paces Ferry Road in the Buckhead district of Atlanta. According to The Blue Ridge Grill website, it is "long established as one of the 'in spots' for Atlanta's movers and shakers, this cozy, sophisticated restaurant sets the standard for style in Buckhead." It was rated number one in Atlanta by OpenTable's Top 10 Diners' Choice Winners for 2021 and rated as one of OpenTable's Top Ten Best Overall Restaurants for 2022.