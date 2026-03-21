This Vegetable Turns Into An Irresistibly Crispy Snack With Just 2 Ingredients

To create these poppable broccoli cheese chips, start with a crown of broccoli that you've separated into florets (or buy the bagged variety for ease). Then steam gently until the florets are tender. After you've patted them dry with a paper towel, place the florets evenly apart on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Then comes the fun part. Take the bottom of a kitchen cup or glass and firmly smash each floret down so that it becomes flat. Think of it as cooking and de-stressing all in one. This also makes a great recipe to try with a young helper.

Then, drizzle with a bit of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO is celeb chef Rachael Ray's favorite broccoli flavor maker) and spices to taste, and shower each floret with a generous little mound of parmesan cheese. If you like things with a bit of a kick, don't forget some crushed red pepper. If an umami hit floats your boat, then consider a few flakes of truffle salt. Then, into an oven they go (heated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit) for about ten minutes and voila: crunchy, homemade chips. Low on ingredients and high on slightly salty and vegetal appeal. These broccoli chips are tasty on their own or even more addictive when dipped in your favorite dressing, like ranch or honey mustard. They are just as fun to make as they are to eat, and are a snack you can feel good about to boot.