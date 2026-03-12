Aldi Produce Commonly Comes Wrapped In Plastic. Do You Know Why?

Aldi shines when it comes to low prices, which the fast-growing chain is known and loved for. It's also beloved for the assortment of fan-favorite grocery dupes that taste like the real thing. And on the philanthropic front, the chain is a trailblazer in the fight to reduce food waste, with an emphasis on eco-friendly initiatives, doing its best to divert leftovers to food pantries or compost recycling.

So it might be a little surprising — and perhaps disappointing for many — to face the reality of just how much single-use plastic Aldi produces. Namely, in the produce aisle, where so many fruits and vegetables are individually wrapped in plastic, it's left the eco-conscious shoppers among us wondering, what gives?

Aldi spoke to News Corp Australia on the topic, citing efficiency as the main reason for this head-scratcher of a business decision. Specifically, getting folks through the checkout aisle as quickly as possible is apparently the thinking behind individually wrapped fruits and veg. By pre-wrapping produce, cashiers can speedily scan and bag without searching for a barcode or looking up and weighing each item. One of the ways Aldi cuts corners — along with barebones displays and fewer-than-average SKUs, is with a skeleton crew. Without droves of employees to ring up groceries, speed is even more paramount to keep lines flowing. For those conscious about their contribution to the single-use plastic epidemic though, this rationale doesn't help curb frustrations.