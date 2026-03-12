Aldi Produce Commonly Comes Wrapped In Plastic. Do You Know Why?
Aldi shines when it comes to low prices, which the fast-growing chain is known and loved for. It's also beloved for the assortment of fan-favorite grocery dupes that taste like the real thing. And on the philanthropic front, the chain is a trailblazer in the fight to reduce food waste, with an emphasis on eco-friendly initiatives, doing its best to divert leftovers to food pantries or compost recycling.
So it might be a little surprising — and perhaps disappointing for many — to face the reality of just how much single-use plastic Aldi produces. Namely, in the produce aisle, where so many fruits and vegetables are individually wrapped in plastic, it's left the eco-conscious shoppers among us wondering, what gives?
Aldi spoke to News Corp Australia on the topic, citing efficiency as the main reason for this head-scratcher of a business decision. Specifically, getting folks through the checkout aisle as quickly as possible is apparently the thinking behind individually wrapped fruits and veg. By pre-wrapping produce, cashiers can speedily scan and bag without searching for a barcode or looking up and weighing each item. One of the ways Aldi cuts corners — along with barebones displays and fewer-than-average SKUs, is with a skeleton crew. Without droves of employees to ring up groceries, speed is even more paramount to keep lines flowing. For those conscious about their contribution to the single-use plastic epidemic though, this rationale doesn't help curb frustrations.
Aldi uses plastic strategically, but customers aren't happy
Aldi told Nine (via News Corp Australia) that individually wrapped items keep shoppers' hands off produce when they're making their picks. It isn't clear if sanitation is the driving concern here, or efficiency. Redditors noted this practice did seem to ramp up during COVID times (and now appears to be standard operating procedure). Individually wrapped items are also easier for employees to quickly stock, keeping with the store's lack of fancy displays.
Even if this practice saves time and money, one could argue (and many have), that it's especially uncalled for with produce that has its own natural wrapper: corn, melons, avocados, and bananas. That hasn't stopped Aldi from individually wrapping them, though — either on their own or multiple items on a tray.
While Aldi tends to be heavy on plastic across the board, this practice varies from one location to another. Some stores offer an abundance of loose, unwrapped produce you can choose from, while others lean more into the pre-packed approach. Disgruntled customers have pointed out that not only does this policy send heaps of plastic to the landfill, but it also limits shopper's choices. As one frustrated Aldi shopper shared on Reddit, "Maybe I just want two lemons, not 13 wrapped in plastic mesh that will likely end up in the ocean." Maybe they have a point.