The Wegmans Policy You're Probably Not Taking Advantage Of (But Should Be)

There are tons of great deals at Wegmans. One problem? When specials are advertised, they can go fast. Whether you're picking up a fantastic grocery store rotisserie chicken, looking to save some cash on canned vegetables (Wegmans canned corn brand is one of the best), or another special has caught your eye, it can be tough to get to marked-down items before they sell out. Thankfully, Wegmans has a raincheck policy that lets you get the sale price once the items are back in stock, even if the sale has ended.

If you arrive at Wegmans and notice that an item that has been advertised as on sale is out of stock, head to the customer service desk, where they'll try to provide you with a similar item. If that's not possible, you'll likely be issued a raincheck. You'll be able to return to the store within 30 days to purchase the item at the sale price, even if the sale has ended. Another great thing about Wegmans: while the grocery store doesn't offer price matching, if you notice that a home and entertaining item you previously purchased has gone down in price within 30 days of the original purchase, you can take your receipt to the customer service desk and they'll refund the difference (kind of like a reverse raincheck).