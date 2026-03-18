Vietnamese Po'boys And Pho Are Hiding At This Convenience Store In New Orleans

New Orleans is known for many things, from blues to Mardi Gras, but if you overlook its food scene, you are making a huge mistake. And we aren't just talking about the Cajun and Creole dishes like jambalaya and gumbo, or the delicacy that is beignets. New Orleans is an incredibly diverse city, and that diversity is evident in these traditional foods as well as the wide range of cuisines you can find at every turn. Vietnamese food is one such cuisine, and in New Orleans, you'll find it hiding in the unlikeliest of places.

Singleton's Mini Mart, which is only open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is a gem in a city already filled with deliciousness. The market, which is a combination of market and lunch spot, offers a mix of typical New Orleans-style dishes (like fried catfish) along with a New Orleans original, po'boy sandwiches. What makes this spot so special, however, is the Vietnamese dishes that grace the menu, like the beef pho that you can only get on Saturdays thanks to the arduous cooking process required to make it. In fact, Singleton's takes Vietnamese flavor a step further by taking the classic po'boy and offering a Vietnamese version. The food at Singleton's is the creation of Bau Nguyen, a Vietnamese immigrant, who has been serving food at Singleton's for nearly 30 years. It's a staple in New Orleans, not just for the local Vietnamese community, but for everyone who can appreciate good food.