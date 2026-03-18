Ditch The Oil And Fry Chicken In A Decadent Butter Bath For Flavor And Crunch

When you're ready to fry, just melt butter, add chicken, and cook for around six to eight minutes. Make sure to flip and cook the other side for another few minutes. This process can take longer depending on how thick your chicken is, so be sure the internal temperature hits 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the chicken is fried and ready, place it on a rack with something underneath to catch the excess grease.

For every pound of chicken, you will need one stick of butter. If that's too much butter for you, you could opt for an unsalted version for less salt, or adjust the recipe slightly to your liking; since substituting butter for oil is 1:1, you could go with half butter, half oil to lighten it up.

Frying your chicken in butter has a few differences compared to using oil, starting with the cooking temperature. Butter will burn and smoke faster than oil, so it's important you set your stove to a lower-than-normal temperature. When using butter, heating it to 300 degrees Fahrenheit is recommended, rather than the usual 350 to 365 degrees Fahrenheit for oil — you can check this by placing a food thermometer in the center. And even though the temperature is set lower, it's important to consistently check your pan so the butter doesn't burn, as it will impact the taste of your chicken if it does. Adding at least a small amount of oil to your pan also helps keep it from burning. Using butter rather than oil means your chicken will cook more slowly, but the lower temperature is necessary to keep the butter from burning. On the plus side, you'll be left with a perfectly juicy piece of meat.