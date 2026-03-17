Stacking Your Pots Is A Big Kitchen Storage Mistake. Here's How To Store Them To Prevent Scratches

Home cooks love getting their hands on new cookware. Whether its a brand new stainless steel pot, an amazingly durable cast-iron skillet, or a shiny nonstick pan, new kitchen additions can instantly inspire you to spend more time there. But kitchens are only so big, and most of them have limited storage space, which is why many of us end up stacking our cookware. However, few people know this is one of the biggest storage mistake that's sabotaging your cookware. Keeping your pots in a single layer is a much better choice instead.

The reason for this is quite simple: stacking damages your pots and pans. In practice, direct contact between metal or coated surfaces leads to friction. Over time, this friction can leave scratches on the cookware's surface. On top of that, it can also result in chipped edges, and cause the cookware to lose its original shine. Meanwhile, pans with nonstick coatings are particularly vulnerable to wear. Once their protective layer begins breaking down, bits of the coating can start mixing with the food you're cooking. This can, in turn, pose a serious health risk by contaminating your food with carcinogenic chemicals.

But storing your pots in one row can prevent all of these challenges. What's more, it'll make them easier to access. That way you won't be forced to pull one pot out of another and turn your kitchen into a complete chaos just to get to the one you need.