Stacking Your Pots Is A Big Kitchen Storage Mistake. Here's How To Store Them To Prevent Scratches
Home cooks love getting their hands on new cookware. Whether its a brand new stainless steel pot, an amazingly durable cast-iron skillet, or a shiny nonstick pan, new kitchen additions can instantly inspire you to spend more time there. But kitchens are only so big, and most of them have limited storage space, which is why many of us end up stacking our cookware. However, few people know this is one of the biggest storage mistake that's sabotaging your cookware. Keeping your pots in a single layer is a much better choice instead.
The reason for this is quite simple: stacking damages your pots and pans. In practice, direct contact between metal or coated surfaces leads to friction. Over time, this friction can leave scratches on the cookware's surface. On top of that, it can also result in chipped edges, and cause the cookware to lose its original shine. Meanwhile, pans with nonstick coatings are particularly vulnerable to wear. Once their protective layer begins breaking down, bits of the coating can start mixing with the food you're cooking. This can, in turn, pose a serious health risk by contaminating your food with carcinogenic chemicals.
But storing your pots in one row can prevent all of these challenges. What's more, it'll make them easier to access. That way you won't be forced to pull one pot out of another and turn your kitchen into a complete chaos just to get to the one you need.
Hang your pots and pans instead of stacking them
There are much better ways to keep your cookware in good condition than stacking them, the first one being reorganizing your kitchen. If you've been looking for an excuse to get rid of some old pots and pans, this might just be it. There's almost nothing better than a tidy kitchen, with every item in its rightful place. And by throwing out cookware that you don't need, you'll free up more space for the utensils you reach for everyday. Then find a specific spot for your pots, and group them by material, as each type requires different maintenance.
Another smart alternative is to hang your pots. This is the best way to store pots and pans according to Martha Stewart as well. Simply mount a bar along the wall, or utilize the ceiling. You can use dividers or racks to keep the items separate. This way you'll instantly free up tons of storage space and also give your kitchen a stylish look. You might even find yourself feeling more inspired to cook. And in case those spaces are already taken, the stovetop can be one more spot to store your pots individually.
With that in mind, think twice before stacking pots at home. If you really have to do it, perhaps consider adding a soft buffer between each piece, like a microfiber cloth, a kitchen towel, or even a paper napkin. This will prevent them from further damage by adding a protective layer between the surfaces of two pots, and will reduce the irritating clattering sound, too.