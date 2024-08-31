The Storage Mistake That's Sabotaging Your Cast Iron Skillet

Cast iron cookware can be complicated. After all, there are a few extra precautions you'll need to take when working with it, including using the right utensils, properly removing stuck-on food, and seasoning your pans well. One of the most important things to remember to be mindful of when working with cast iron, though, is to always stack pans with protection.

Cast iron pans are actually great for stacking because they are able to nest nicely inside each other. But because cast iron is such a heavy material, this pressure can sometimes scratch or scrape the surface of the skillets, which can damage the seasoning. Putting a layer of protection between each pan can help protect its surface. A paper towel or newspaper will do the trick, or you can buy some sort of spacer, such as cork.

If your cookware is made of enameled cast iron, you may want to go with a different storage option. Enamel tends to be a bit heavier than conventional cast iron and, because of this, it's more fragile and more likely to chip or crack and shouldn't be stacked.