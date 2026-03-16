This Jacques Pépin Sandwich Proves That A Short Ingredient List Can Still Deliver
A lot of contemporary foodstuffs can make it look like more is always better. Social media may be partly to blame as over-the-top mashups and elaborate, if impractical, stunts seem to be rewarded more over simple bids for deliciousness. But a blast to the past is often an elegant answer to those full throttle frankenfoods. A look at the French culinary icon Jacques Pépin's creations and you have an effective antidote. Pépin's lovely, three-ingredient radish sandwich is a prime example of how less can often be more.
Pépin detailed the preparation in a clip from "Jacques Pépin Cooking At Home." In the clip, Pépin explained he took elements from James Beard's take on the old-school Southern onion sandwich, as well as the French staple radis au beurre, for this fresh, handheld snack. He slathered sweet, unsalted butter on white bread, thinly sliced a radish with a vegetable peeler, layered the nearly translucent medallions, and gave it all a fine sprinkle of salt before pressing it together and slicing off the crusts. Pépin finished by buttering the sandwich's edges, dipping them in a bright burst of chopped parsley before slicing it into triangles for, what turned out to be, a quietly impressive presentation. The combination of the mild bread and butter with the lively radish is also plenty dynamic, considering its low-fi composition.
Recreating Jacques Pépin's radish sandwiches at home
With so few ingredients and even less required equipment, you can make Jacques Pépin's petite veggie bites with nearly zero additional consideration. But a few moves can help ensure an optimal outcome. You want to start with a nice, soft, somewhat neutral bread, like a country white, to really let the peppery radishes sing. Something more assertive, such as sourdough, would have competing flavors. You should also make sure to wash and completely dry the radishes before they get anywhere near the buttered bread. A quick run under the tap without drying might leave you with unwelcome water beads, especially if you rinse them at the last minute.
In the clip, Pépin's butter is also exceedingly spreadable, and its enviable consistency may make you want to reacquaint yourself with the rule for storing butter at room temperature. But there are always plenty of ways to soften butter in a pinch, if you're just more comfortable locking your dairy in the refrigerator. Pépin also said you can swap the parsley for chives, which can create a slightly more pungent flavor profile. At the risk of complicating what is really a pretty perfect little sandwich, dill would also bring its own nice notes to the mix. You can experiment further from there but try to keep it simple for the most satisfying results.