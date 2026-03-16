This Jacques Pépin Sandwich Proves That A Short Ingredient List Can Still Deliver

A lot of contemporary foodstuffs can make it look like more is always better. Social media may be partly to blame as over-the-top mashups and elaborate, if impractical, stunts seem to be rewarded more over simple bids for deliciousness. But a blast to the past is often an elegant answer to those full throttle frankenfoods. A look at the French culinary icon Jacques Pépin's creations and you have an effective antidote. Pépin's lovely, three-ingredient radish sandwich is a prime example of how less can often be more.

Pépin detailed the preparation in a clip from "Jacques Pépin Cooking At Home." In the clip, Pépin explained he took elements from James Beard's take on the old-school Southern onion sandwich, as well as the French staple radis au beurre, for this fresh, handheld snack. He slathered sweet, unsalted butter on white bread, thinly sliced a radish with a vegetable peeler, layered the nearly translucent medallions, and gave it all a fine sprinkle of salt before pressing it together and slicing off the crusts. Pépin finished by buttering the sandwich's edges, dipping them in a bright burst of chopped parsley before slicing it into triangles for, what turned out to be, a quietly impressive presentation. The combination of the mild bread and butter with the lively radish is also plenty dynamic, considering its low-fi composition.