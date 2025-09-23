This Fairlife Milk Copycat Passes The Taste Test According To Aldi Fans

It's hard out here for a lactose-free milk drinker. Despite the fact that there are multiple brands of lactose-free milk, many tend to taste too sweet because the sugar in the milk (the lactose) is turned into simpler, sweeter-tasting sugars, glucose and galactose, when lactase enters the mix. For some people that's not a dealbreaker, but for others who don't like that saccharine flavor profile, the best choice is probably Fairlife, which is ultra-filtered. This process removes a lot of the sugar from the milk, which leaves a clean, creamy, unsweetened taste.

This premium milk doesn't come cheap however, which is why news of an Aldi dupe for the 2% unflavored milk is welcome if you're a Fairlife devotee shopping on a budget. But is it one of those dupes that tastes just like the real thing? Aldi fans give it a thumbs up. "The Aldi one tastes more like normal milk than [Fairlife]," said a Reddit user, adding, "It's slightly sweeter than normal milk but nothing like Lactaid milk. It's also not as thick as Fairlife."

Eagle-eyed Aldi shoppers had noticed that the discount chain had stopped selling Fairlife recently, so it's possible that the company was making space for the Friendly Farms dupe. "I lost hope and stopped looking for it. I started buying it at another store," said another Redditor, "until the Friendly Farms brand caught my eye today! It was even in the exact same spot where Fairlife was stocked."