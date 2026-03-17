The Pasta Golden Rule Olive Garden Constantly Breaks

Anyone who knows the first thing about cooking pasta knows that step number one is always (always, always) salt the pasta water. The reason is simple — as it cooks, dry pasta absorbs water, so the saltiness soaks into the noodles. Forgetting to salt the water is usually considered one of the most common pasta mistakes you should never make by professional chefs and home cooks (as well as all of Italy). It's right up there with not cooking it "al dente."

So you may be surprised how Olive Garden, famous for its many pasta dishes, actually cooks them. Back in 2014, activist investment firm Starboard Value featured the restaurant in a presentation about its parent company, Darden Restaurants. The presentation claimed that Olive Garden had stopped salting pasta water due to concerns for the warranties on their pasta cookers, which the chain thought could corrode faster in salty water. Currently, there has been no public evidence to suggest that Olive Garden has changed this practice.

In commercial kitchens such as those at Olive Garden, pasta is not cooked in stockpots but rather in large, expensive pasta cookers. They function similarly to deep fryers, with baskets for cooking and draining the pasta, as well as timers to keep everything ticking along. In a busy restaurant, you can imagine these machines are in operation throughout service, and so keeping them healthy is a big concern. Regardless of the reasoning, this revelation was shocking at the time — if simply just because of how deeply ingrained salting pasta water is in cooking advice.