Flip Burgers At This Exact Moment For A Crispy Crust — You Won't Overcook Them

There are plenty of steps that go into building the perfect burger, from the freshness of the buns to the perfect balance of flavors in the toppings. But, most importantly, the burger meat needs to be cooked properly. For the ideal crisp on that patty, you have to know exactly when to flip it.

You want a slight crunch on the outside with a juicy bite through the center; this adds texture and builds flavor from the meat's caramelization as it sits on the heat. There are two ways to tell when it's time to flip the burger: when the meat has browned halfway up the patty, and when the juices have started to pool in the burger's center. Of course, before flipping the patty, it's worth sliding a thin spatula underneath the burger and lifting it slightly to check how crisp the underside is. When you flip it, do the same quick check on the other side after a few minutes, before you take it off the heat.