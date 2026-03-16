Flip Burgers At This Exact Moment For A Crispy Crust — You Won't Overcook Them
There are plenty of steps that go into building the perfect burger, from the freshness of the buns to the perfect balance of flavors in the toppings. But, most importantly, the burger meat needs to be cooked properly. For the ideal crisp on that patty, you have to know exactly when to flip it.
You want a slight crunch on the outside with a juicy bite through the center; this adds texture and builds flavor from the meat's caramelization as it sits on the heat. There are two ways to tell when it's time to flip the burger: when the meat has browned halfway up the patty, and when the juices have started to pool in the burger's center. Of course, before flipping the patty, it's worth sliding a thin spatula underneath the burger and lifting it slightly to check how crisp the underside is. When you flip it, do the same quick check on the other side after a few minutes, before you take it off the heat.
Other tips for getting a perfectly crispy burger patty
Building a nice crust on your burger is simple — as long as you use the right technique. If you're making a smash burger with an ultra-thin patty, get the pan scorching hot, which sears the burger quickly; you can flip it after just a minute or two. Thicker patties take more time, but you still want a hot pan so the burger can caramelize quickly while the interior heats through. If possible, use a cast iron pan to cook your burgers since these pans retain heat better, which helps with temperature control.
Depending on the burger meat you use, natural fat leaks from the burger as it cooks, which helps it crisp up. (Use at least 80% lean beef for a good lean-to-fat ratio, or as low as 75% lean beef for extra-juicy patties with plenty of fat.) For an added layer of fat, add some butter and oil to the pan, which helps the flavor and gives the burger a good sear for that perfect crisp.