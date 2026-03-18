The Best Dim Sim Restaurant In Every State, Hands Down

Chinese restaurants are a dime a dozen in the United States; even the smallest towns seem to have at least one. But not all of them offer a special type of Cantonese fare called dim sum. A dim sum experience includes shareable, bite-sized dishes, like steamed buns or dumplings, often served from carts (if you're not familiar, check out our guide on how to navigate a typical dim sum menu). Traditional dim sum is a social meal, usually offered around brunch time. Unfortunately, not all dim sum experiences are good ones.

Many things can make or break a dim sum meal, including the dishes offered, how they're made, and how traditional the experience is. Despite being less popular than general Chinese restaurants, there are still plenty of spots offering a lackluster dim sum display. To help you spend your time (and money) wisely, we've used social media and local press to find the best dim sum spots in each state. Check out the ones nearest you, and soon you'll be eating soup dumplings like a pro.