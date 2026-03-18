The Best Dim Sim Restaurant In Every State, Hands Down
Chinese restaurants are a dime a dozen in the United States; even the smallest towns seem to have at least one. But not all of them offer a special type of Cantonese fare called dim sum. A dim sum experience includes shareable, bite-sized dishes, like steamed buns or dumplings, often served from carts (if you're not familiar, check out our guide on how to navigate a typical dim sum menu). Traditional dim sum is a social meal, usually offered around brunch time. Unfortunately, not all dim sum experiences are good ones.
Many things can make or break a dim sum meal, including the dishes offered, how they're made, and how traditional the experience is. Despite being less popular than general Chinese restaurants, there are still plenty of spots offering a lackluster dim sum display. To help you spend your time (and money) wisely, we've used social media and local press to find the best dim sum spots in each state. Check out the ones nearest you, and soon you'll be eating soup dumplings like a pro.
Alabama: Sushime Asian Bistro in Huntsville
Finding standout dim sum in Alabama isn't easy, but Sushime Asian Bistro in Huntsville has emerged as a local favorite. The fusion restaurant serves a mix of sushi, small plates, and dim sum-style dishes that blend traditional Asian cuisine with creative twists. It's especially popular for lunch; one local pointed out on Reddit: "The lunch is where the value is."
(256) 895-8484
6290 University Dr NW A, Huntsville, AL 35806
Alaska: Hong Kong Spirit Food in Anchorage
Anchorage's dim sum scene is limited, but Hong Kong Spirit Food stands out thanks to strong local press and community buzz. The restaurant serves Hong Kong–style dishes alongside weekend dim sum that regularly draws crowds. One Redditor said the food is "as close to the real deal as it gets in AK I think," advising others to "go on the weekend for their dim sum!"
(907) 222-1368
570 W 53rd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99518
Arizona: Great Wall Cuisine in Phoenix
Great Wall Cuisine in Phoenix has built a decades-long reputation as Arizona's premier dim sum destination. Known for traditional cart service and a sprawling menu of Cantonese classics, the restaurant has earned recognition in local media and loyalty from longtime diners, with one Reddit user noting: "We've been going to the Great Wall for over 30 years. Great dim sum!" Another on Facebook puts it more simply: "Best dim sum in Arizona."
(602) 973-1112
3446 W Camelback Rd #155, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Arkansas: Wu Zhao in Bentonville
Dim sum options are slim in Arkansas, but Wu Zhao in Bentonville has carved out a reputation for both its menu and its stylish atmosphere. Diners often highlight the modern upscale decor as much as the food, praising everything from the décor to the inventive dishes. As one reviewer on Instagram put it: "Highly recommend the pork potstickers, pork belly bao buns, and the chocolate dumplings."
(479) 553-7106
215 NW A St #110, Bentonville, AR 72712
California: Sea Harbor Seafood Restaurant in Rosemead
Located in Rosemead in the San Gabriel Valley, Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant is widely regarded as one of California's most essential dim sum destinations. The upscale banquet hall pairs traditional Cantonese carts with refined seafood and modern touches, earning it a Michelin Bib Gourmand distinction. One Instagram reviewer summed up its reputation best: "This is one of the most essential restaurants in Los Angeles / San Gabriel Valley."
(626) 288-3939
3939 Rosemead Blvd, Rosemead, CA 91770
Colorado: Star Kitchen in Denver
Star Kitchen in Denver has earned a devoted following for its traditional Cantonese dim sum and lively weekend cart service. Its bustling dining room and rolling carts create an atmosphere that feels transportive. As one Redditor put it: "It's a very different dining experience than anything else in the US, and fun for that reason as well as the food (which is great)."
(303) 936-0089
2917 W Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO 80219
Connecticut: Golden Palace in Uncasville
Located near Mohegan Sun, Golden Palace in Uncasville has become a destination for dim sum seekers across Connecticut. The restaurant pairs classic Cantonese dishes with a full dim sum lineup, making it a popular stop before or after casino visits. As one diner on Reddit noted: "They have an entire dim sum menu in addition to the regular menu — which is awesome by itself."
(860) 848-1246
2173 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville, CT 06382
Delaware: Ugly Dumpling in Newark
Dim sum options in Delaware are scarce, with many residents heading to nearby Philadelphia for a wider selection. Still, Ugly Dumpling in Newark stands out as the state's most talked-about destination for dumplings and dim sum-style bites. Fans often highlight the bold flavors, with one on Facebook saying: "We loved the dumplings with spicy sauce on [the] side and sesame noodles."
Multiple locations
Florida: Ten Ten Seafood & Dim Sum in Sunrise
Ten Ten Seafood & Dim Sum in Sunrise, just outside Miami, has built a major reputation for its traditional Cantonese offerings and bustling cart service. The restaurant serves an expansive dim sum menu that draws in those seeking an authentic experience in South Florida. As one diner on Facebook joked: "You know it's legit when you see all the Asian aunties and uncles eating there."
(954) 999-5298
10101 Sunset Strip, Sunrise, FL 33322
Georgia: Canton House in Duluth
Canton House in Duluth, part of the Atlanta metro, is one of Georgia's most beloved dim sum destinations. Known for its sprawling banquet hall and traditional cart service, the restaurant serves everything from shrimp dumplings to steamed buns to packed weekend crowds. Social buzz mirrors critical praise, with one diner on Instagram raving: "AMAZING! Y'all gotta check this spot out!"
(770) 282-1868
2255 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096
Hawaii: Tim Ho Wan in Honolulu
Hawaii boasts one of the strongest dim sum scenes in the U.S., and Tim Ho Wan in Honolulu stands out thanks to its global pedigree. The restaurant is an outpost of the famed Hong Kong concept, once awarded a Michelin star. According to one reviewer on Instagram, it's an ideal stop for those who "love elevated Asian cuisine, or enjoy discovering how global favorites adapt locally."
(808) 888-6088
2201 Kalākaua Ave A-307, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Yen Ching Restaurant in Boise
In a state with limited dim sum options, Yen Ching Restaurant in Boise has become the go-to destination for classic Cantonese small plates. The laid-back, longtime local favorite offers everything from steamed buns to dumplings in a relaxed dining setting. One reviewer on Facebook summed it up simply: "Went there for their Dim Sum and they did not disappoint."
(208) 384-0384
305 N 9th St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Triple Crown Restaurant in Chicago
"Triple Crown Restaurant in Chicago's Chinatown is one of the best stops for dim sum," one Facebook reviewer declared — a sentiment echoed across the city's food scene. The bustling banquet hall is beloved for its traditional cart service and playful specialty buns, including adorable animal-shaped creations. Located in the heart of Chinatown, it draws weekend crowds eager for shrimp dumplings, pork buns, and other classics.
(312) 842-0088
2217 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
Indiana: Lotus Garden in Indianapolis
Indiana's dim sum landscape is slim, with many diners pointing north to Chicago for broader selections. Still, Lotus Garden in Indianapolis offers one of the state's most reliable in-house options. The restaurant serves a modest but well-executed lineup of dumplings and small plates alongside its Chinese menu. Reviewers acknowledge the limited scope but praise the quality, with one on Facebook noting: "Limited Dim Sum selection but everything was excellent — hot and fresh & tasty."
(317) 881-5531
7327 US 31 S, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Iowa: Wong's Chopsticks in Johnston
Weekend dim sum in Iowa is a rarity, which makes Wong's Chopsticks in Johnston a standout among local restaurants. The Des Moines–area spot is frequently recommended for its variety of rotating dim sum offerings and generous portions. As one guest shared on Facebook: "It was delicious ... Lots of food. We will definitely be returning."
(515) 727-5136
5500 Merle Hay Rd, Suite L, Johnston, IA 50131
Kansas: ABC Cafe in Overland Park
"I wholeheartedly recommend ABC Cafe," says one diner on Reddit, a sentiment that reflects the restaurant's strong reputation across the Kansas City metro. Located in Overland Park, this relaxed spot is beloved for its dim sum and comforting Cantonese classics, from dumplings to barbecue pork buns. Its approachable atmosphere and consistent execution keep regulars coming back for weekend visits.
(913) 859-0089
10001 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS 66212
Kentucky: Jade Palace in Louisville
For dim sum seekers in Kentucky, Jade Palace in Louisville is widely regarded as the go-to destination. The longtime Chinese restaurant offers traditional weekend dim sum alongside its broader Cantonese menu, drawing loyal regulars from across the area. As one local on Reddit put it: "We've tried a lot of Chinese restaurants and Jade Palace is our only go-to for Chinese!"
(502) 425-9878
1109 Herr Ln, Louisville, KY 40222
Louisiana: Miss Shirley's in New Orleans
In New Orleans, Miss Shirley's Chinese Restaurant has built a passionate following for its dim sum and traditional Cantonese offerings. The neighborhood favorite is frequently cited by locals as the city's top destination for dumplings, buns, and small plates. Social media praise is especially emphatic: "Ms Shirley's is by far the best," one Redditor wrote, while another on Facebook added: "MISS SHIRLEYS. I CANNOT SCREAM THIS LOUD ENOUGH. It's life changing."
(504) 354-2530
3009 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Maine: Empire Chinese Kitchen in Portland
Dim sum options in Maine are limited, but Empire Chinese Kitchen in Portland consistently rises to the top of local recommendations. Known for its dumplings, buns, and shareable small plates, the restaurant blends modern style with traditional flavors. Diners don't hold back their praise for the spot, with one on Facebook summing it up succinctly: "Absolutely amazing food!"
(207) 747-5063
575 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Dimsum Palace in Cantonsville
Located in Catonsville, Dimsum Palace has become a standout destination for traditional Cantonese small plates in the Baltimore area. The restaurant focuses heavily on dim sum, offering everything from dumplings to buns in a welcoming banquet-style setting. Locals often highlight both the hospitality and the execution, noting the straightforward, authentic approach. As one reviewer on Facebook shared: "Food was delicious and straightforward."
(443) 860-9378
6600 Baltimore National Pike Ste O, Baltimore, MD 21228
Massachusetts: New Winsor Dim Sum House & Bar in Quincy
For great dim sum in Massachusetts, locals recommend New Windsor Dim Sum House & Bar. Located in Quincy, Massachusetts, this is the restaurant's second location, and while folks still love the one in Boston's Chinatown, they tend to like the Quincy location better. "Best in Boston area in my view," says one reviewer on Facebook, while another on Reddit declares: "Winsor is my go-to."
New Winsor Dim Sum House & Bar
(617) 481-5383
706 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02170
Michigan: Shangri-La in West Bloomfield Township
"Shangri-La in West Bloomfield has awesome Dim Sum," declares one Redditor, and many others on the thread agree. Nestled in the Detroit suburbs, the restaurant serves authentic Cantonese cuisine, including all-day dim sum. Shangri-La serves a wide variety of dim sum options, including favorites like pork buns and dumplings, steamed chicken feet, sticky rice, and egg tarts.
(248) 626-8585
6407 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322
Minnesota: Mandarin Kitchen in Bloomington
The Twin Cities area has a thriving Asian community, and as a result, is home to several restaurants serving dim sum. Out of these, Mandarin Kitchen in the southern suburb of Bloomington is a consistent favorite. "They are always consistent and have never disappointed me," says one Redditor, while another advises: "Get there early. The line starts a half hour before they open. You will not be disappointed."
(952) 884-5356
8766 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55420
Mississippi: Asian Foods Market and Restaurant in Starkville
Asian Foods Market and Restaurant is the place to fulfill your dim sum needs in Alabama. The restaurant offers dishes like Roast Pork Buns, Sesame Balls, and Baked Crispy Egg Tarts. As one reviewer on Instagram puts it: "If I'm having the worst day of my life, this is my food of choice. If I'm having the best day of my life, this is my food of choice."
Asian Foods Market and Restaurant
(662) 323-6989
210 MS-12, Starkville, MS 39759
Missouri: Wonton King in University City
While there isn't a lot of chatter about dim sum in Missouri: "Wonton King is definitely the answer," says one Redditor on a post about dim sum. Highlighted as a go-to spot for dim sum by Sauce Magazine in 2025, the restaurant is known for its authentic Hong Kong and Chinese dishes. Wonton King offers dim sum on the weekends that features options like dumplings, steamed buns, and rice noodle rolls.
(314) 567-9997
8116 Olive Blvd, University City, MO 63130
Montana: The Hummingbird's Kitchen in Bozeman
Ever since the closure of Bozeman's Red Sugar Dim Sum, Montana hasn't really had a dim sum spot. However, it does have The Hummingbird's Kitchen. Led by James Beard-nominated Chef Linda Huang, the restaurant offers a handful of pop-up dinners each month, some of which have been centered on dim sum. "Hummingbird Kitchen is effing amaaaaazing," raves one Redditor.
406-551-0645
1506 W Lincoln St, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: New Gold Mountain Restaurant in Omaha
Nebraska has several dim sum restaurants, and of those, New Gold Mountain is the one locals most recommend. "New Gold Mountain has fantastic dim sum," says one Redditor, while another jokes: "New Gold Mountain is also where I get my dim sum fix." The menu includes common items like dumplings and chicken feet; one local on Reddit swears by the Singapore noodles.
(402) 614-1668
6750 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68106
Nevada: Ping Pang Pong in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is known for its luxurious all-you-can-eat buffets, but for dim sum, none hold a candle to Ping Pang Pong. Located inside Gold Coast Casino, locals have differing views on what makes it so great; one on Facebook says it's the "best selection and value for the price," while a Redditor declares it's because: "Lots of baccarat tables = lots of Chinese = authentic dim sum."
(702) 247-8136
4000 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
New Hampshire: North Garden Restaurant and Lounge in Manchester
If you ask someone in New Hampshire where to get dim sum, they may just recommend you go into Massachusetts – unless they know about North Garden in Manchester. "This may be the only place to get Dim Sum in New Hampshire, so it's worth going just for that," jokes one Redditor, and plenty of reviewers on Facebook rave about the fantastic food and say they never leave disappointed.
North Garden Restaurant and Lounge
(603) 668-1668
715 Mast Rd, Manchester, NH 03102
New Jersey: Green Lake Seafood and Dim Sum in Green Brook
New Jersey has several solid dim sum spots across the state, but one that stands out in particular for locals is Green Lake Seafood and Dim Sum. Located outside of Newark, it's known for having a variety of dim sum options. It's a popular spot, especially on the weekends, because, as one Facebook reviewer explains, the dim sum is "so extensive and delicious."
Green Lake Seafood and Dim Sum
(732) 497-0883
19 US-22, Green Brook Township, NJ 08812
New Mexico: Ming Dynasty in Albuquerque
Most of the conversation surrounding dim sum in New Mexico is centered on Albuquerque, which is exactly where you'll find Ming Dynasty. The spot claims to be the only restaurant serving authentic dim sum in the state. "Ming Dynasty has the best dim sum," vouches one Facebook user, while another on a different post declares: "Ming Dynasty on Eubank is the BEST!"
(505) 296-0298
1551 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112
New York: House of Joy in New York City
New York City is home to plenty of dim sum options, but one that's particularly beloved is House of Joy. "I love house of Joy!" declares one Redditor, while another says: "I'm Chinese and grew up in Queens. I live in Brooklyn now. House of Joy in Chinatown is my go to place." The Manhattan spot is particularly focused on dim sum and offers a broad menu featuring dumplings, sticky rice, pastries, and more.
(212) 285-8688
28 Pell St, New York, NY 10013
North Carolina: Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant in Durham
"We drive from Winston-Salem whenever we have an opportunity for this; well worth the 1.5 hr drive," says one reviewer on Facebook about the dim sum at Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant. Authentic Hong Kong dim sum is a specialty at the Durham restaurant. Reviewers especially like the weekend cart service, with one Redditor saying: "I think this place is the best in the state. Cart service on weekends is amazing."
(919) 479-8339
3003 Guess Rd, Durham, NC 27705
North Dakota: Wok N Roll Chinese Express in Fargo
If North Dakota has a dim sum restaurant, it's not well-advertised or well-known. Those in Fargo have the option to cross the border into Moorhead, Minnesota, where there are a few options. Otherwise, for dumplings, Wok N Roll is the place to be. As one Facebook reviewer explains: "I'd compare the set up like Panda Express but fresher and more flavor especially their pork & chives dumplings."
(701) 831-0311
4501 15th Ave S suite 112, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Li Wah in Cleveland
Ohio residents can't stop singing praises for Li Wah in Cleveland. "BEST place! They go around with bamboo baskets full of dim sum for lunch. It's very fun!" says one Facebook user, while a Redditor says of their recent experience: "It was great and the service was on point." The longtime spot puts a particular focus on dim sum, with favorites like pork buns, shrimp dumplings, chicken feet, and sesame balls.
(216) 696-6556
2999 Payne Ave #102, Cleveland, OH 44114
Oklahoma: Golden Phoenix in Oklahoma City
Dim sum isn't the most popular cuisine in Oklahoma, but of the handful of spots, diners consistently recommend Golden Phoenix in Oklahoma City. "Golden Phoenix is probably the best," says one Redditor, while another says: "Golden Phoenix has a really good variety." Golden Phoenix serves a variety of traditional Chinese and Vietnamese dishes, and options like shrimp dumplings, barbecue pork buns, and steamed rice rolls are just the tip of their dim sum menu.
(405) 524-3988
2728 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Oregon: HK Cafe in Portland
Portland doesn't have quite as many options as other West Coast cities ... but this just allows restaurants like HK Cafe to really shine. HK Cafe prides itself on serving authentic Chinese food, including dim sum off carts for lunch on the weekends. With options like Chive & Shrimp Dumplings, Sesame & BBQ Pork Crescents, and Egg Tarts, it's no surprise Redditors say things like: "HK Cafe is my go to."
(503) 771-8866
4410 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
Pennsylvania: China Gourmet in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Inquirer calls China Gourmet "Philadelphia's preeminent Cantonese dim sum hall," and locals on social media agree, with one Redditor calling it "Exactly what you're looking for," if you want a place with traditional dim sum carts. The spacious restaurant is focused on serving the area's growing Chinese community, and their rolling carts feature specialties like steamed shrimp dumplings, chicken feet, and fried taro cakes.
(215) 941-1898
2842 St Vincent St, Philadelphia, PA 19149
Rhode Island: King's Garden Restaurant in Cranston
Many folks in Rhode Island take the trip to Boston for dim sum, but that's not entirely necessary. "Kings Garden really is good for those who are looking for a RI place," says one Redditor, while another chimes in: "I've never had a bad meal there." Popular dim sum options at King's Garden include Chicken Feet with Black Bean Sauce, Fried Crab Rangoon, and Steamed Roast Pork Bun, all handcrafted with fresh ingredients.
(401) 461-0646
90 Rolfe Square, Cranston, RI 02910
South Carolina: Dragon Palace Chinese Bistro on Daniel Island
Dragon Palace Chinese Bistro is known for its stunning interior – "It's worth a trip just to see the decor," says one reviewer on Facebook. And while the imported interior is gorgeous, it also serves to highlight the authentic Chinese menu, including hand-made dim sum. As another Facebook user says: "Great dim sum always on the menu!"
(843) 388-8823
162 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island, SC 29492
South Dakota: Yummy House in Sioux Falls
Unlike its neighbor to the north, South Dakota has a few dim sum spots, like Yummy House in Sioux Falls. The local favorite is known for its dim sum, although it offers other traditional Chinese and Cantonese dishes as well. Residents on Facebook call the restaurant phenomenal and say: "Absolutely love this place they are so kind and the food is always amazing when my family and I go."
(605) 338-6888
1602 S Sycamore Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Tennessee: Dim Sum King in Memphis
Tennessee is known more for southern food than Chinese, but regardless, folks in the Volunteer State love Dim Sum King in Memphis. One Redditor calls it the absolute best, while another says: "Dim Sum King is sooo good. There isn't really anywhere but there to get dim sum." As the name suggests, dim sum is at the heart of the menu here, where you'll find a wide variety of dumplings, noodle rolls, buns, and more.
(901) 766-0831
5266 Summer Ave #65, Memphis, TN 38122
Texas: New Fortune 2 in Austin
When the original New Fortune closed during the pandemic, locals were devastated to lose one of the state's best dim sum spots. Luckily, it reopened a few years ago in a new location, calling itself New Fortune 2. While the space is smaller, reviewers say the dim sum is still great. "Our favorite item was a special coconut bread they had.. it was seriously so freaking good! Also the spicy wontons were delicious!" raves one local on Instagram.
(512) 215-9381
12300 Ranch Rd 620 N, Austin, TX 78750
Utah: Hong Kong Tea House in Salt Lake City
"Hong Kong Tea House ... is the closest to the places I'd go to back home, so it's the one place I always recommend and will take my friends to when introducing them to dim sum," says one Facebook user. The restaurant is known for its authentic Cantonese dishes, which include dim sum options like dumplings, sesame balls, sticky rice, and sponge cake.
(801) 531-7010
565 W 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: Cafe Dim Sum in Burlington
Located inside Burlington's Church Street Marketplace, Cafe Dim Sum is the state's go-to spot for dim sum. "I've been for dim sum a few times, and it's always great," says one Redditor, while another comments: "100% worth it. Every time. This place is the best!" But by far, the most common comment is that Cafe Dim Sum is just "so good."
(802) 540-9140
95 St Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Mama Chang in Fairfax
Mama Chang doesn't have the most extensive dim sum menu, but what it has is pretty fantastic. "I think of it as an elevated dim sum, very limited selection, but what they have is very good," explains one Redditor. The stylish spot offers a dim sum brunch on the weekend, featuring dishes like Shrimp Dumplings, Egg Tarts, Baked BBQ Pastries, and more.
(703) 268-5556
3251 Blenheim Blvd Ste101, Fairfax, VA 22030
Washington: Dim Sum King in Seattle
Located in Seattle's International District, Dim Sum King (no connection to the one in Tennessee) is beloved for its quick, convenient service and variety of dim sum options. One reviewer on Facebook calls it "One of my fave spots," while another calls it their "go to place!" Run by a Chinese couple, the menu here includes favorites like dumplings, buns, and chicken feet.
(206) 682-2823
617 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98104
West Virginia: Wok'd in Hurricane
In explaining the concept of Wok'd, one Facebook reviewer says: "The place is basically a Chipotle concept with Asian food and it was much more filling. Food was fast and tasted great." The menu at Wok'd includes a variety of Asian fare; when it comes to dim sum, you'll find options like steamed pork dumplings, lotus sticky rice, and even chicken wings.
(304) 562-9658
3554 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526
Wisconsin: Nani in Madison
Located in western Madison, Nani is a spot known for authentic dim sum and Sichuan-style stir-fry. Dim sum options here include a number of kinds of dumplings, sticky rice, chicken feet, and ribs, but don't limit yourself; as one Facebook reviewer says: "Love Nani! The dim sum is amazing and unique in Madison, but don't sleep on the Chinese staple dishes they have."
(608) 826-9300
518 Grand Canyon Dr, Madison, WI 53719
Wyoming: New Chinatown Restaurant in Jackson
Wyoming is another state where traditional dim sum is hard to come by, but you're not totally out of luck. Area favorite New Chinatown Restaurant, in the tourist town of Jackson (or Jackson Hole, if you're a local), offers a dim sum appetizer plus a la carte dim sum favorites like BBQ Pork Buns. One reviewer on Facebook calls the spot the "Best Chinese in Jackson, hands down no questions asked."
(307) 733-8856
850 W Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
Finding the best dim sum spots in each state wasn't easy, primarily because not every state has well-advertised dim sum spots. For those that do, I used social media reviews from sites like Facebook, Reddit, and Instagram, as well as reviews from local and national press to find the spots that were considered the absolute best for a dim sum experience. For the handful of states that didn't appear to have typical dim sum options, I looked at highly-praised Chinese spots that offered dishes that are typically included in dim sum, like dumplings or buns.