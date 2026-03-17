Accidentally Melted Your Butter In The Microwave? Revive It With One Ice Cube Trick

You have a sudden urge to bake cookies, and thankfully, you have everything you need on hand. But the butter needs to be soft, and all you have are rock-solid fridge sticks, so you pop it in the microwave for a few seconds to soften... and you end up with a melty mess. While it may seem tempting to toss it straight into your mixer, it's typically not the best idea. If your recipe doesn't specifically call for melted butter, using it could throw off your bake's texture. Thankfully, there's a simple way to make it right — you just need an ice cube (seriously).

Take your bowl of melted butter out of the microwave, add an ice cube (or a few if you want to speed up the process) and get ready to watch the magic happen. Give it a stir, and you'll see the butter quickly return to a semisolid state. Once that happens, remove as much of the water from the now-melted ice cube as possible, as extra water could throw off your recipe.

An important point: just because your butter looks like it's back to it's pre-melted state doesn't mean that it'll act exactly the same in your recipe. Butter is actually an emulsion of fat and water, and when it's melted, the fat and water separate. The changes that occur once the emulsion separates can't be undone, even after your butter is returned to its solid state. For some recipes (like pancakes, muffins, and other liquid-heavy baked goods), the bit of extra water won't make much of a difference. For pickier recipes (like cakes and pastries), it's likely not worth the risk of using once-melted butter.