These Are The Signs A Brewery Taproom Takes Its Beer Quality Seriously

You'd think a brewery taproom knows all the nifty tricks to provide a great experience for brew-loving fiends. Surprisingly, not every place takes its beer quality seriously, leaving it up to the customers to discern the signs of a good one. In that case, you should go to local breweries for fresh beer on tap every time.

Alternatively, to get into the nitty-gritty of it, Chowhound spoke with Jessica Hart, MBA, featured speaker with Craft Beer Professionals, Pink Boots Society, and commentator for Brewing Industry Guide. First, it's all about how many beers there are on tap. While it's normal to think the more the merrier, it's not the case here; one too many can disrupt the inventory. "Once a keg is tapped, the clock starts. If the volume isn't moving, you run the risk of serving beer that's older, oxidized, or not presenting the way the brewer intended," Hart says. This affects the quality and taste of the brew, making the beer taste dull since oxygen breaks down the elements that make for a spirited sip.

We also spoke with Rob Lightner, co-founder at East Brother Beer Co., who mentions roughly how many taps there should be. "A general range is a minimum of eight and a maximum of 20," he says. It's one of the things to know before visiting a brewery for the first time: quality is better than quantity, always.