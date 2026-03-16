What To Know Before Putting Booze In The Freezer

Everyone loves a cold drink every now and then. This preference isn't just a random trend — it's backed by science. For example, experts consider 38 to 42 degrees Fahrenheit the ideal temperature at which to drink Guinness. A chilled beer doesn't just feel more refreshing, it also tastes better (and stronger) when served at a lower temperature. And what's a better way to quickly chill booze than putting it in the freezer for a few minutes?

The freezer can be a lifesaver when guests show up at your doorstep unexpectedly and you need a quick fix for your alcohol, especially if you have a bottle of warm gin, brandy, rum, or one of those bottom-shelf vodkas that are actually worth the buy. But forgetting a bottle in the freezer is just as easy as placing it inside, which is why it's important to know that not every type of alcohol belongs there.

Temperature affects how water and ethanol molecules interact. Both liquids have different freezing points, with ethanol's being much lower. In essence, this means alcohol with a higher ethanol content requires colder environments to freeze. So, while spirits usually keep their texture and flavor after spending time in the freezer, drinks like beer and wine may not since they contain far more water than ethanol. They can also be affected by repeated freezing.